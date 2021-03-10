A concussion is a head injury that can occur from sports accidents and injuries, car accidents, or falls.

Sometimes, particularly when they’re sports-related, we’ll hear the term mild concussion. The reality is, there is no mild concussion. Any time there is a head injury, you should seek medical attention. A head injury is always considered a traumatic brain injury, meaning a higher risk of disability and complications.

That doesn’t mean the outcome of a concussion can’t ultimately be mild, of course. It does mean that initially, every concussion or suspected brain injury needs to be treated as serious.

A concussion occurs when there’s a blow, bump or jolt to the head, leading the head and brain to move back and forth rapidly. That sudden movement endured can cause the brain to twist or bounce in the skull, and that can lead to chemical changes in the brain or even damage brain cells.

The following are some other common myths of concussions debunked.

Myth: Concussions Only Occur Because of a Direct Blow to the Head

A concussion doesn’t just have to occur because of a direct blow to the head. They can also occur because of impact to the face, neck, or anywhere on the body.

Concussions occur because of a response to force, not the actual impact to the head.

To lead to a brain injury, the force of the impact just has to be enough that it causes the head to move rapidly back and forth.

Examples of situations that can lead to concussions include whiplash from a car crash or falling down a set of stairs.

Myth: Someone With a Concussion Needs to Be Kept Awake

There was a long-circulating myth that when someone has a concussion, they have to be kept awake. The idea behind that was that if someone with a concussion is allowed to fall asleep, they can lose consciousness or go into a coma and no one would know.

The misconception is based on the fact that if someone has a brain bleed, then sleeping could lead to a rare complication called a lucid interval, which is potentially deadly.

Concussions rarely include internal brain bleeding, however.

If a medical professional has checked someone out with a concussion and cleared them, it is safe for them to sleep.

Sleep is not only safe, under the advice of a doctor, but can also be beneficial.

You need to rest when you have a head injury, so the brain can heal itself.

When you have a concussion, even doing simple, everyday activities can be very tiring, making sleep essential.

Myth: You Can Return to Your Activities When You Feel Okay

If you play sports, or your child does, you might be eager to return to your normal activities. However, it can take up to a week for initial symptoms of a concussion to even appear.

You might feel like you’re physically ready to return to playing or other activities, but it can lead to serious complications. Some of those complications can even be deadly.

That doesn’t mean you can’t do any physical activity at all after a concussion. If your doctor gives you the green light, it can be beneficial to do certain activities such as walking or riding a stationary bike. You do want to start slow, with light activities.

Myth: A Child with a Concussion Should Avoid Screens

At first, if your child has a concussion, they might need to avoid screens and digital media. This is especially true if the symptoms seem to get worse after they use devices with screens.

Once the child has no symptoms, however, they can typically return to their normal activities.

It can actually be helpful to try and keep your child connected and doing their regular activities as they go through the recovery process for a concussion.

Myth: Concussions Always Lead to Long-Term Brain Damage

While there is a myth that having a concussion means you will certainly have long-term brain damage, that’s not necessarily the case. There’s a lot of research into this area right now, but from what we currently know, the biggest risk of long-term damage from a concussion comes from not managing the injury properly.

For example, returning to activities too soon and before your doctor clears you to do so may put you at greater risk of long-term damage from a concussion.

Myth: There’s Always a Loss of Consciousness Following a Concussion

We tend to think that if someone stays conscious after a blow, then they don’t have a concussion. In reality, 10% or fewer concussions actually lead to a loss of consciousness.

More common symptoms that may occur after a concussion include balance problems, slurred speech and confusion. Other symptoms are nausea, vomiting, and headache.

Myth: Helmets Prevent Concussions

A helmet worn in sports and activities can prevent some injuries, such as brain bleeds or skull fractures. A helmet does not, however, prevent a concussion. Your brain floats in a fluid that surrounds it, located inside your skull. When your brain is jolted or jostled in the skull, even if you’re wearing a helmet, it can lead to a concussion.

Of course, you should wear a helmet during any activity that calls for it to reduce the risk of other serious head injuries.

Myth: Everyone Faces the Same Level of Risk for a Concussion

Finally, we tend to think that a concussion is something that has the potential to affect everyone the same.

There are a number of factors that actually put you at a greater risk of a concussion, including gender and age. Your medical history can also put you at higher risk of a concussion.

Overall, the biggest takeaway from all of these myths is that if a concussion is suspected, you should always talk to a doctor. That doesn’t necessarily mean a visit to the emergency room, but it does mean you should ask a health care professional what your next steps should be.