DECLAN MCKENNA LAUNCHES NEW TRACK FROM FORTHCOMING SECOND ALBUM
“BE AN ASTRONAUT” IS STREAMING NOW.
THE NEW ALBUM “ZEROS” RELEASED 4TH SEPTEMBER 2020
ECO CONSCIOUS ALBUM PACKAGING REVEALED ACROSS VINYL, CD AND LTD EDITION CASSETTE FORMATS
ADDITIONAL HEADLINE DATES ADDED TO UK SPRING TOUR
Declan McKenna is very pleased to share a new track, Be An Astronaut, and a series of additional new stops on his UK tour for the Spring. With many of the original live dates selling out immediately (including several venue upgrades), the tour now expands to 32 nights across the UK and Europe. See below for further details.
Be An Astronaut received a world first premiere this afternoon via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. Listen to the track here
Declan’s new album ‘Zeros’ moves to 4th September 2020 through Columbia Records, and is now preceded by a fourth track with the spectral ‘Be An Astronaut’ streaming today. A piano-led, multi-layered opus that operates in a similar sonic space and hue as Bowie, you wouldn’t necessarily associate this sound with Declan’s previous output, but alongside latest single Daniel, You’re Still A Child it’s quickly becoming apparent that this 21 year old musician knows how to paint in broad strokes and with future colours. Zeros is a record full of surprises, and Be An Astronaut is its irregular heartbeat.
All of the packaging for the new record has been manufactured using 100% recycled card or responsibly sourced FSC paper from sustainable forests, and then printed with vegetable or soya-based ink. The vinyl is pressed on 100% recycled compound, and the limited edition cassette format is made from recycled plastic. Fans are also being given the option to offset their carbon footprint via Carbon Checkout.
The remaining tickets for Declan’s live shows in March, April and May are on sale now, including two nights at O2 Academy Brixton. Buy tickets at www.declanmckenna.net
Declan McKenna Live:
19th March – O2 Academy, Sheffield NEW DATE*
20th March – O2 Academy, Liverpool NEW DATE*
22nd March – O2 Academy, Oxford NEW DATE*
23rd March – O2 Academy, Bournemouth NEW DATE*
24th March – O2 Academy, Leicester NEW DATE*
26th March – The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich VENUE UPGRADE
27th March – The Junction, Cambridge SOLD OUT
28th March – O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT
30th March – University Great Hall, Cardiff VENUE UPGRADE
1st April – O2 Academy Brixton, London
2nd April – O2 Academy Brixton, London NEW DATE*
3rd April – O2 Academy, Birmingham
5th April – Rock City, Nottingham
6th April – O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT
8th April – O2 Academy, Leeds
9th April – Albert Hall, Manchester SOLD OUT
10th April – Albert Hall, Manchester SOLD OUT
12th April – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow SOLD OUT
13th April – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow SOLD OUT
15th April – Olympia Theatre, Dublin SOLD OUT
16th April – Cyprus Avenue, Cork
23rd April – Le Stereolux, Nantes
24th April – Le Trabendo, Paris
26th April – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing
27th April – Trix, Antwerp
29th April – Melkweg – MAX, Amsterdam
30th April – Maassilo, Rotterdam
1st May – Heimathafen Neukolln, Berlin
3rd May – The Roxy, Prague
4th May – Proxima, Warsaw
6th May – Mojo, Hamburg
7th May – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne