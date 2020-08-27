DECLAN MCKENNA LAUNCHES NEW TRACK FROM FORTHCOMING SECOND ALBUM

“BE AN ASTRONAUT” IS STREAMING NOW.

THE NEW ALBUM “ZEROS” RELEASED 4TH SEPTEMBER 2020

ECO CONSCIOUS ALBUM PACKAGING REVEALED ACROSS VINYL, CD AND LTD EDITION CASSETTE FORMATS

ADDITIONAL HEADLINE DATES ADDED TO UK SPRING TOUR

Declan McKenna is very pleased to share a new track, Be An Astronaut, and a series of additional new stops on his UK tour for the Spring. With many of the original live dates selling out immediately (including several venue upgrades), the tour now expands to 32 nights across the UK and Europe. See below for further details.

Be An Astronaut received a world first premiere this afternoon via Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. Listen to the track here

Declan’s new album ‘Zeros’ moves to 4th September 2020 through Columbia Records, and is now preceded by a fourth track with the spectral ‘Be An Astronaut’ streaming today. A piano-led, multi-layered opus that operates in a similar sonic space and hue as Bowie, you wouldn’t necessarily associate this sound with Declan’s previous output, but alongside latest single Daniel, You’re Still A Child it’s quickly becoming apparent that this 21 year old musician knows how to paint in broad strokes and with future colours. Zeros is a record full of surprises, and Be An Astronaut is its irregular heartbeat.

All of the packaging for the new record has been manufactured using 100% recycled card or responsibly sourced FSC paper from sustainable forests, and then printed with vegetable or soya-based ink. The vinyl is pressed on 100% recycled compound, and the limited edition cassette format is made from recycled plastic. Fans are also being given the option to offset their carbon footprint via Carbon Checkout.

Pre-order Zeros here or here

The remaining tickets for Declan’s live shows in March, April and May are on sale now, including two nights at O2 Academy Brixton. Buy tickets at www.declanmckenna.net

Declan McKenna Live:

19th March – O2 Academy, Sheffield NEW DATE*

20th March – O2 Academy, Liverpool NEW DATE*

22nd March – O2 Academy, Oxford NEW DATE*

23rd March – O2 Academy, Bournemouth NEW DATE*

24th March – O2 Academy, Leicester NEW DATE*

26th March – The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich VENUE UPGRADE

27th March – The Junction, Cambridge SOLD OUT

28th March – O2 Academy, Bristol SOLD OUT

30th March – University Great Hall, Cardiff VENUE UPGRADE

1st April – O2 Academy Brixton, London

2nd April – O2 Academy Brixton, London NEW DATE*

3rd April – O2 Academy, Birmingham

5th April – Rock City, Nottingham

6th April – O2 Academy, Newcastle SOLD OUT

8th April – O2 Academy, Leeds

9th April – Albert Hall, Manchester SOLD OUT

10th April – Albert Hall, Manchester SOLD OUT

12th April – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow SOLD OUT

13th April – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow SOLD OUT

15th April – Olympia Theatre, Dublin SOLD OUT

16th April – Cyprus Avenue, Cork

23rd April – Le Stereolux, Nantes

24th April – Le Trabendo, Paris

26th April – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

27th April – Trix, Antwerp

29th April – Melkweg – MAX, Amsterdam

30th April – Maassilo, Rotterdam

1st May – Heimathafen Neukolln, Berlin

3rd May – The Roxy, Prague

4th May – Proxima, Warsaw

6th May – Mojo, Hamburg

7th May – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne