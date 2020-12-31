Defensive driving is a driving skill set that can keep roads and drivers safe while reducing the risk of catastrophic accidents to a minimum. It is not to be mistaken for careful driving since defensive driving is all about being a proactive driver rather than a reactive one. If done correctly, defensive driving can literally save your life.

What Is Defensive Driving?

Defensive driving is a driving style that employs multiple safe driving techniques to help the driver be prepared for road hazards as soon as they appear, and before they can cause a crash. Defensive driving is very different from careful driving since it takes a proactive approach.

Careful driving means keeping an eye on the road and paying attention to your surroundings, but if something bad happens, the driver will try to avoid a catastrophe in a reactive manner rather than a proactive one. Also, defensive driving involves multiple driving skills that a driver needs to learn and practice until he or she has fully mastered them.

A defensive driver knows that he or she cannot control traffic conditions, including the reckless and negligent drivers out there, but he or she can become mentally prepared to defend themselves against the poor judgment of other drivers. Defensive driving is also a critical tool to stay safe on the road in bad weather conditions.

Defensive driving skills include having an exit plan, staying alert, avoiding other vehicles’ blind spots, and generally not tailgating,

How Can Defensive Driving Save Your Life?

By using defensive driving techniques, you can stay accident-free and avoid fatal collisions. Accidents are not only inconvenient, but they may also result in horrendous injuries and death.

Defensive driving can keep you safe in bad weather: Defensive driving will keep you safe even when there are no other drivers around, but the road is slippery, and visibility is next to zero. A defensive driver will know how to handle wind gusts, heavy rain, and floods like a pro without risking a fatal crash. Defensive driving saves your life around trucks and buses: Defensive driving can literally save your life if you drive close to a large vehicle such as a semi-trailer truck or a long bus. The most dangerous road accidents involve big rig trucks and passenger cars, with passenger car occupants dying in more than 60% of cases. So, why take your chances?

Truck drivers are also known for their negligent behavior, which ups their risk of accidents. Many truckers are tired or overworked because they are running behind their delivery schedules. Others are impaired or downright distracted by their mobile phones and passengers.

A defensive driver will know to keep the risk of fatal collisions with such vehicles to a minimum by:

Avoiding blind spots: Little do passenger car drivers know is that truckers have huge blind spots, especially on their right side. Blind spots are a major cause of accidents.

Little do passenger car drivers know is that truckers have huge blind spots, especially on their right side. Blind spots are a major cause of accidents. Not tailgating: The last thing you’ll want to do is tailgate a large truck when its driver doesn’t see you. Defensive drivers leave two seconds (4 seconds in really bad weather) between them and the end of the vehicle in front of them to avoid rear-end collisions.

The last thing you’ll want to do is tailgate a large truck when its driver doesn’t see you. Defensive drivers leave two seconds (4 seconds in really bad weather) between them and the end of the vehicle in front of them to avoid rear-end collisions. Not cutting off the truck or bus: When driving close to a large truck or bus you want to be predictable. Cutting off a trucker can startle them and force them to make some moves that can lead to an ugly crash.

When driving close to a large truck or bus you want to be predictable. Cutting off a trucker can startle them and force them to make some moves that can lead to an ugly crash. Anticipating the truck’s or bus’ turns: When making a turn, large trucks or buses need ample space on the road. A defensive driver will know that and take all precautionary measures to anticipate a wide turn and leave enough space for the trucker or bus driver not to hit the curb.

When making a turn, large trucks or buses need ample space on the road. A defensive driver will know that and take all precautionary measures to anticipate a wide turn and leave enough space for the trucker or bus driver not to hit the curb. Safely pass long vehicles on the road: This one is another useful defensive driving skill that combines several other safe driving techniques. For instance, when you want to pass a truck, you need to make sure that the trucker can see you in the mirror. Also, you’ll need to leave plenty of room before returning to your lane to prevent a rear-end collision with the truck due to a steep stopping distance.

Defensive driving can save your life despite other drivers’ mistakes. Other drivers can drive recklessly and put both their lives and yours at risk. A defensive driver knows that he or she cannot control other traffic participants’ behavior, but he or she can anticipate them and take all precautionary measures to prevent an accident.

For example, a defensive driver knows that the driver in front of them might be impaired, inexperienced, or might not follow traffic law to a tee. So, he or she will stay in the moment, be alert, and keep a safe distance from the other driver. A defensive driver will also keep a safe stopping distance from a large vehicle with big cargo as the load might not be properly fastened in place and slide onto the road. And the list could go on.

Conclusion

Defensive driving is a skill that needs to be learned by more and more drivers to keep our roads and drivers safe. Defensive driving involves a lot of common sense but also some safe driving techniques that can anticipate and offset other drivers’ unsafe driving practices. In many cases, defensive driving has literally saved many drivers’ lives.