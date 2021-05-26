The possession and living of a log cabin are fantastic and privileged. It can offer you such calm feelings in such a lovely, natural, and rustic atmosphere.

One of the common concerns with log cabins is their maintenance – particularly external lumber.

When we discuss maintenance issues with log cabin owners, we often find them with more bad details than good.

We have, therefore, decided to create the ultimate log cabin maintenance guide.

Initially, we talk about repair and maintenance costs and concentrate on our six-step process.

Step 1: Log Cabin Maintenance

The maintenance of any house, especially in spring and fall, should be a biannual operation. Routine cabin maintenance reduces UV, water, bugs, and air infiltration damage.

In the summer, you want to concentrate specifically on water damage from freezing water and snow to the outside wood. Prepare your residential log cabins for higher summer temperatures.

In the autumn, you should pay special attention to insect infestation, fading stains, and get your log ready for cold weather!!

Step 2: Inspections

You should have a constructive approach to instruct different elements of your log home in various seasons. You should be able to maintain your log home.

Take a walk around your cabin once in spring and once in fall to completely assess the required maintenance work.

You’ll want to focus on places that are vulnerable to the most severe conditions – so start south of your cabin. Look for problems, particularly close to doors, windows, roof connections, and exposed logs when you start walking (e.g., cracking, molding, infestation).

Try to find loose or cracking caulking, cracking or inspecting the wood, popping knots, faded stain, or splashing signs of damp, mildew, or mod.

Step 3: Annual Washing

Cabin washing is the ideal way to eliminate any surface contamination such as dust, mildew, pollen, bird feces, and insect deposits.

A mild detergent and a soft breast brush is the best technique to wash your cabin.

Two cleans (one time down and one time down) are recommended.

Work from the bottom up to begin with. Wet the logs first, then apply the detergent mixture by gently scrubbing in circles with a smooth bristle brush – this will prevent deleting your logs.

Give the cabin a final shaft and let it dry for 3 to 4 days before further maintenance. Once it is cleaned, it may be a good chance to check if your booth needs fresh stain.

Step 4: Staining

The stain will usually last two years after the first application. Depending on how many coats you add and the consistency of the stain you use, the stain will last up to three years after the first application.

The easiest way to determine the state of your cabin’s stain is to:

If you have a latex-based stain, it’s time to add a fresh coat of stain if the finish has become rusty and fading.

If you’re using an oil-based stain, check the knots in the logs; if they’ve turned blonde, it’s time to add another coat of stain.

Step 5: Annual Sealing

Caulking is a very versatile sealant that is used to seal the joins between the two logs during the building of your log home.

Caulk can last well over two decades if applied correctly with a backing rod; usually, only extreme temperatures, such as rainy seasons or extreme heat, accelerate caulk degradation. Today’s supple elastomeric materials, which travel with your cabin as it settles, need much less maintenance than older cement-based materials.

When it comes to cabin maintenance, the most common use of caulking is to seal gaps or cracks in the wood. Splitting and cracking is a normal and common feature of timers, and it’s referred to as “testing.”

Step 6: Annual Pest Control

Bugs and insects have always been a problem for wood, particularly the softer sapwood. When it comes to regular repairs, washing, filling holes, dusting, and fumigation is usually adequate to keep pests out of your cabin.

Annual General Maintenance

Clearing gutters, managing and tracking water flow and run-off are all critical for your log cabin – maybe even more so than for a conventional home.

It’s important to make sure your gutters are free of obstructions like forage and leaves, as this will keep them from overflowing. Then double-check that each downspout directs the water run-off away from your cabin.