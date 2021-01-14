Medi-Inn (UK) Ltd, the North East-based supplier of medical and hygiene consumables, has reported a surge in demand from businesses for lateral flow tests, as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the UK.

Since November, the Durham-based company, which has received tens of thousands of orders from businesses across the UK, has had to cope with shipments doubling on a weekly basis.

Whilst demand for lateral flow tests is highest in industries such as manufacturing, engineering, warehousing and transportation, Medi-Inn also notes that there has been significant demand from professional service firms keen to bolster their efforts in reducing the spread of the virus.

The test, which works in a similar fashion to a pregnancy test, can detect the presence of Covid-19 within just 15 minutes, giving employers a way to identify contagious staff before they risk passing it on to colleagues.

The lateral flow test is carried out on-site by taking samples from the nose and throat, with the result then displayed via a portable immunoassay screening cassette.

In addition to lateral flow tests, Medi-Inn supplies a wide range of consumables and has seen a significant increase in demand for PPE throughout the pandemic. It supplies items such as face masks and visors, latex, vinyl, nitrile, virtile and ecogloves; protective clothing, as well as disinfectants, antibacterial and coronavirus cleaning products.

Wayne Dobson, Managing Director at Medi-Inn, said: “To be able to play a part in helping businesses roll out effective testing programmes to protect their businesses and workforce is something we are really proud of.

“It’s reassuring to see so many businesses being responsible, purchasing PPE and tests to try and keep Covid-19 out of the workplace as much as possible.

“The fact we have been able to manage the high levels of demand for PPE and tests throughout the pandemic, because we have established strong and robust supply chains with reliable suppliers, is also something we are delighted with.”

Photo caption: Wayne Dobson, Managing Director at Medi-Inn (UK) Ltd