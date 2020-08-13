Join us this September 24, 10am – 12pm for our interactive online training.

Our online Dementia & Imagination training is ideal for artists and staff at cultural and communitiy venues wanting to gain an understanding of how to use creativity to connect with people living with dementia.

The small group session, led by experienced arts practitioners, will provide participants with an understanding of the Imagination Model in engaging people living with dementia and the confidence to create inclusive, dementia-friendly creative opportunities in their work.

You can get your early bird tickets for freelancers and staff (£25 and £40 respectively) by September 1 – book here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dementia-and-imagination-liv…