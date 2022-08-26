While new forms of advertising are continuously emerging to cater for the technologically advanced consumer, one form of out-of-home (OOH) marketing never goes out of fashion – advertising hoardings.

Advertising hoardings are bold, grandiose, and offer much room for creativity. Commercial outfitter Novograf explains how to add a touch of originality to your protective panels around construction sites and grab your audience’s attention while increasing your brand awareness.

Harness brand storytelling

A brand without a story is destined for failure. A story is the heartbeat of the company that sets it apart from the rest and hails the right kind of demographic. It runs through all aspects of the business, from the brand image to designing advertising hoardings.

The biggest advantage of hoardings is their size and prominence. Brand can display messages 24/7 on a large scale and get a wide public excited about it months before any site opens, thus securing footfall in advance.

Hoardings are like a new chapter of your brand book. They allow you to focus on a specific element of your story and tell it in a creative and engaging way. They’re incredibly memorable, and if you manage to build an emotional connection with your audience in your local area, you will gain some extra points.

If you want to tell the story effectively, use a mix of engaging copy and imagery. Remember that your mission is to stand out amongst the saturated blend of OOH advertising, so be original. If humour is appropriate, don’t shy away from using it. Always keep your intended viewer in mind and think of ways to help them break away from the monotony of life through your fun and engaging messaging.

Have fun with the format

As we mentioned, advertising hoardings allow you to be as creative as you wish, making use of the long, large format.

The standard elements of a hoarding graphic include branding, logo, call to action (CTA), and essential details of your business, such as the name, the address, and the phone number. Nevertheless, you can be as creative as you wish in terms of what you display on them.

Ross Campbell, Digital Business Development Manager at Novograf, commented: “The format of advertising hoardings is an outlet to showcase uniqueness and make a memorable impression to your audiences.

“For example, we worked with Greggs to manufacture one-of-a-kind and eye-catching hoardings surrounding the site of their new flagship store on Leicester Square, London. The hoarding graphic presented an element that the brand is often associated with – a signature steak bake peeping out from an XL Greggs takeaway bag, thus creating an emotional response in the audience.

Make use of hoardings all year round / Explore new locations

Hoarding graphics are primarily used on construction sites to create hype around your new location 24/7. You can use them to display opening dates and hint how exciting the new premises will be.

They are also a great way to promote a new product or offers, as you can install them on the side of your store to catch the eye of passersby.

You don’t have to stick to one location only and can install hoarding graphics in multiple locations away from your premises. That way, you’re building even bigger brand awareness and creating a cohesive marketing campaign.

If you’re opening a new site or simply want to create more hype around your products and services, then advertising hoardings are your go-to OOH marketing tool. Harness your creative team and let your imagination tell your brand story on the canvas of hoardings.