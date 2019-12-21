Northumbria University graduate Jessica Slack has been shortlisted for the Signature Art Prize 2019/20 for her painting, Finding Life’s Joy.

The Prize aims to promote the work of emerging artists, drawing attention to the unique perspective of students and recent graduates to champion their signature themes and bring their work into the spotlight.

Jessica graduated from Northumbria’s Fashion BA (Hons) course in 2017. During her time at the University she specialised in printed textiles and colour palette development and has since gone on to transfer her love of colour from textiles to canvas.

Upon finding out her work had been shortlisted, Jessica said: “I am so honoured and excited to have been shortlisted for the Signature Art Prize. Winning this prestigious award would propel my art career with a solo exhibition in London – something I have dreamed of for many years.”

The Signature Art Prize has four categories – Photography and Film, Drawing, Printmaking and Sculpture, and Painting – the category in which Finding Life’s Joy has been shortlisted.

This year saw a record number of entries and, following the shortlisting, the judges will now select five artists from each category to take part in the Finalist Gala in February next year.

Previous Signature Art Prize winners have gone on to achieve great success and industry acclaim, with their work being included in public collections as well as having the opportunity to showcase in stunning locations.

Jessica said she believes the skills she gained during her time at Northumbria’s School of Design aided her in becoming a successful abstract artist.

She added: “Colour to me is the most important tool in art and design and my wonderful tutors and technicians at Northumbria gave me the understanding and confidence to experiment and explore unusual colour palettes and combinations.”

Visit signatureartprize.com to find out more about the prize and the upcoming gala.