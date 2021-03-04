A North East regeneration specialist is ensuring that a late, local veteran councillor’s name will go down in history.

Vistry Partnerships North East has named a street at its Hallside development at Mowden, Darlington after Cllr Bill Stenson, who passed away at the age of 92 in 2018.

He dedicated more than 50 years to serving Darlington residents in the Mowden Ward, following his election in 1965, therefore the developer felt it fitting that part of the estate – close to the historic grade II listed Mowden Hall – be named Stenson Grove.

Claire Slater, Head of Development with Vistry Partnerships North East said: “Cllr Stenson was a well-known and colourful character around the town. As well as dedicating five decades to the community he loved, he was an author and builder.

“We hope that Cllr Stenson – and now his family – would be proud of the positive changes our Hallside development has made to the area and that Stenson Grove will serve as a reminder of his dedication, commitment and passion to serve his constituents and the community.”

Cllr Stenson’s son, Graeme Stenson added: “Dad loved Darlington and its people, he and my mother would be very proud for him to have been honoured and remembered in this way. It’s a wonderful tribute to him and as a family we would like to thank all those who helped make this happen – particularly Cllr Heather Scott, Darlington Borough Council and Vistry Partnerships North East.”

Aside from a short break in the early 1970s, Cllr Stenson dedicated his life from then until 2018 to serving the people of Darlington, celebrating the 50th anniversary of his election in June of the same year. He also served as Mayor of Darlington 1981-82. After his retirement he moved to Lincoln to be close to family as his health deteriorated.

Councillor Heather Scott, leader of Darlington Borough Council, said: “Bill was the longest serving member of the Conservative group having reached his 50 years as a councillor, which was his greatest ambition.

“He carried out his role with enthusiasm, dedication and humour and always had a bag of toffees in his pocket to share. This is a fitting tribute for his service to the town.”

Hallside – sold through Vistry’s house building division Linden Homes – is a community of 18 three bedroomed and 12 four bedroomed homes, all expertly designed to reflect the style of the adjacent Mowden Hall, views of which can be enjoyed from the site. Only seven remain available and all are in Stenson Grove.

*Picture caption: From left to right is Head of Development at Vistry Partnership’s North East, Claire Slater and Councillor Heather Scott.