Developer Newby has confirmed it remains committed to delivering the best possible regeneration of the old Calders site on Skinnerburn Road.

Newby and FaulknerBrowns Architects have resubmitted their exciting plans for the £250million Quayside West development on the River Tyne, which will be one of the most ambitious the city has seen.

The prominent 15-acre site has lay dormant for almost 20 years and it is hoped that the creation of the Quayside West ‘urban village’ will regenerate the area. It will combine residential properties, a hotel and commercial opportunities, along with exceptional communal green and leisure spaces to help establish a ‘village’ feel. The developer aims to deliver a scheme which will offer something for everyone and be an inspiring environment for both residents and visitors. It is estimated that over 1,000 jobs will be created both during the construction process and following its completion.

Plans have been resubmitted following close collaboration with the City Council to achieve a development which they can support. Speculation about the site has been significant with previous developers never getting plans off the ground. Public support has been strong for the proposed Newby development and the plans would form a key part of the council’s ambitious Forth Yards regeneration scheme.

Simon Hepden at Newby said: “We still feel just as excited by the plans for Quayside West as we ever did and are eager to get groundworks started. The reworking of the plans isn’t about scaling back, it is about creating more of a broader mixed community and an exciting new neighbourhood for the city. We have now firmed up and fixed the amount and location of the shops, services and the hotel, so the new proposals represent a more confident vision of the development, which we know will transform this long term vacant and prime brownfield site into a thriving and interesting place to live, work and relax.”

Ben Sykes, partner and architect at FaulknerBrowns, said: “Quayside West remains a very unique and exciting site and the plans now offer far better public open spaces open for all to enjoy. This includes adopting an Active Design Strategy which will ensure that all external spaces are designed to support general health and wellbeing of the Quayside West community and visitors to the area. Fixing the commercial space has enabled us to properly define other elements of the development, reducing the number of houses by just 145 in real terms and revisiting the approach to the gateway, which we wanted to be a statement entrance from Pottery Lane.

“The generous landscape design of the masterplan is particularly exciting and includes a public walkway stretching the whole length of the site which offers a new and dramatic view of the Tyne. Quayside West represents a significant regeneration opportunity in its own right, but also plays a vital role as a catalyst in the wider Forth Banks development and the regeneration of the area as a whole.”

The developer behind the scheme, Newby, have great experience in regenerating building and land projects, with current schemes in York and Harrogate, as well as previously working on large scale developments such as Velocity Village in Sheffield.