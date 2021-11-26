When asked why blood sugar affects a person’s eyes, doctor Kannarr answered: “High blood sugar can change the blood vessels in our retina or cause swelling in the tissues of our eyes which help us see, causing blurred vision.

“High blood sugar can also change the shape of our lens, and if left untreated, it can lead to problems like cataracts, glaucoma and retinopathy.

“The earlier you’re diagnosed with diabetic eye disease, the better your visual outcome will be.

“The goal is to find changes before damage is irreversible.”