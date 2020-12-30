Roulette is the most popular casino game at land-based locations and over the Internet. It comes in many forms, with new varieties having the rules slightly tweaked to provide punters with a modern and original game. European and American roulette are still the dominant genres and the games that attract most of the fans. There are many similarities between them, but it is the differences that are worth analyzing closely.

European roulette carries a lower house edge

The casinos like playuk.com are supposed to emerge victorious in the long run, but this doesn’t mean that players don’t have a fighting chance. European roulette is superior to its American counterpart when it comes to the house edge. Because the roulette wheel only contains 37 numbers, the house has an edge of 2.3%. This is almost half the house edge of 5.26% of the American roulette, which has 38 numbers. The extra slot on the roulette wheel is another zero, which negatively impacts the chance to win outside bets.

At the first glance, the difference between the two house edge is might seem negligible, but in the long run, it can be a crushing number. Visually, the differences between European and American roulette are slim to none as the wheels look largely the same. The additional zero slot is also colored in green, so anyone who has played any of the games will have no problem in making the transition. Both games are offered by online casinos for free in demo format, before players make a deposit and gamble for real.

The special rules of European roulette

At the first glance, it might seem difficult to understand why people would even play American roulette in the first place. It is obvious that this game carries a higher house edge, which gives the casino an unnecessary advantage. Even so, the game has plenty of enthusiastic fans who appreciate its simplicity and straightforward nature. The most damaging effect of the enhanced house edge is felt by those who bet on low or high numbers, columns, groups of numbers, as well as colors, odds and even numbers.

European roulette is a better alternative for those who want to enhance the traditional game with a few special rules. La Partage and En Prison rules deliver precisely that, while providing a clear advantage to the punter. The former will return half of the stakes lost by the players who chose to place an even money bet, if the ball lands on zero. The obvious result is that if the worst happens, players will recuperate half of the stakes. The En Prison rule will give punters the chance to recuperate the losses by keeping the bet active for the next round.

European and American roulette are by far the most popular versions of the game and both are here to stay. The European variety is more beneficial to the player, simply because it carries a lower house edge, which allows punters to prosper in the long run.