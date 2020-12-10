One of the North East’s leading digital marketing firms is expanding its team to cater for growing demand.

Following a number of significant new contracts, plus the introduction of additional services to support its clients as they’ve faced the challenges of operating during the Covid pandemic, Digital Allies has made five new appointments. The company also plans to fill three additional posts in the coming weeks which will bring its workforce to 18, almost doubling its size within a few months.

Digital Allies, based in Gateshead, has recently secured work with several key North East organisations including the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, Transport North East and Advanced Northumberland.

Part of Digital Allies’ offering is training in digital marketing which used to be carried out either in its boardroom or at their clients’ offices. During lockdown, Digital Allies quickly reinvented its training programmes so they could be delivered online. These have been a huge success and online training will most likely continue long after all workers are allowed back in the office.

Director, Chris March, who co-founded Digital Allies in January 2015, says: “In just under six years Digital Allies has gone from strength to strength and has established a reputation as one of the ‘go to’ firms for companies looking for outstanding digital marketing services.”

“We’ve seen an unprecedented shift in businesses looking to fast forward their online presence which is a direct impact of the global pandemic. This has led to us needing more team members to service these clients and I’m delighted we’ve been able to create new jobs, particularly in the current climate.”