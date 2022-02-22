A leading north west digital & IT apprenticeship company has doubled its size in a year and relocated to a larger 3,700 sq ft head office and teaching suite in Bolton.

NowSkills, which has offices in Bolton, Liverpool and Manchester, has recruited three new high-level tutors to train and mentor 100 more apprentices than this time last year. The company has recruited an additional eight sales and office support team members across its three sites.

The announcement comes just after the 15th National Apprenticeship Week and the company reports 83% more current opportunities for people aged 16+, with leading employers such as Aintree NHS Trust, Titan Networks, Club Systems and Telesis.

The growth correlates with the government lifting the working-from-home-guidance, which has opened additional places for digital & IT apprentices of all ages and stages of their careers.

NowSkills managing director, Mark Norse, said: ‘We are seeing a clear rise in demand for digital apprentices across many industries and in all corners of the north west. We’re delighted to have secured the services of some of the most highly skilled people to educate our apprentices in the very latest digital and IT skills.

‘These are significant appointments for us as we enter a period of growth. Last year we had 120 apprentices placed within organisations from Burnley to Bollington and this year, we already have 220.

‘We are aiming for our biggest year to date, offering 400 plus digital & IT apprenticeships as the UK returns to normal working patterns.’

NowSkills new starters include James Hooper from St Helens as a business analyst & project management tutor, Christo Baby, a network engineering tutor from Southport and Sidra Zeb, a digital marketing tutor from Manchester.

NowSkills offers specialist digital and IT apprenticeships for roles including software developer, information communications technician, analyst and digital marketer. The company recruits the highest achieving digital & IT talent in the north west from school leavers through to adult career changers. Ofsted rated Good, NowSkills has a 100% pass rate plus many merits and distinctions, and 98% apprentices go on to secure full time employment.