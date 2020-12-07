A generous digital donation from a leading technology distributor and an IT specialist has lifted the spirits of patients and families at a North East hospice and their families.

Durham-based Concept IT, which has provided fully managed IT services to Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool for 15 years, approached distributor Exertis to help find the ideal digital solution during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Exertis, one of the UK’s largest technology distribution and specialist service providers, donated 18 Facebook Portals to the hospice to help keep patients in contact with their families.

Following the donation, the Concept team installed the portals and donated all necessary ancillary equipment, as well as providing free training sessions for the staff at Alice House.

Throughout first lockdown, the hospice, which supports people affected by a life limiting illness or the death of a loved one, decided to stop all visits in order to protect both patients and staff and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

As families were unable to visit their relatives, the Facebook Portals offered an alternative, safer option to stay in touch.

Alice House Hospice CEO Tracy Woodall said: “The Facebook Portals were invaluable during lockdown to combat loneliness and keep our patients in touch with their families.

“Using technology to stay connected has made a huge difference to the wellbeing of our patients and meant we were able to protect them as well as our team.

“Thanks to the wonderful donation we were ready when the latest national lockdown restrictions came into force, and are prepared if we need to restrict visits again. As many of our patients’ families do not live close by, the Facebook Portals will offer an alternative solution for families long after COVID-19 is under control.”

Managing Director of Concept IT Kevin Embleton said: “At Concept we’re passionate about helping our clients in as many ways as we possibly can and when I heard the appeal from Alice House Hospice I knew that the fantastic team at Exertis would be able to help with a donation.

“Thanks to our strong relationship with Exertis, we were able to work with them to ensure the hospice got the right equipment at the right time, giving residents a way to keep in touch with their families safely.

“It’s important for families to be able to stay in contact with each other, now more than ever – the Facebook Portals have enabled patients to chat to their friends and families while maintaining a link to the world outside.

“The technology Alice House Hospice now has will continue to benefit the patients for years to come and we are thrilled to hear how much the patients have loved using them.”

Global Head of Gaming at Exertis Ross Holt said: “We are proud to have been a vital link in the supply chain of technology required by our resellers and retailers to service their customers both in other key worker organisations, such as the NHS, or to enable companies to mobilise their employees as remote workers.

“Video technology has played a significant role in collaboration, helping to keep employees engaged, children educated and people in touch with family and friends. In conjunction with our vendor partner and customer Concept IT, we were delighted to be able to play a part in the donation of Facebook Portals to such a deserving cause as the Alice House Hospice, particularly at a time when lockdown and social distancing has prevented face to face interaction.”

To find out more about Alice House Hospice visit: www.alicehousehospice.co.uk

To learn more about Exertis visit: www.exertis.co.uk

For more information about Concept IT and its services visit: www.concept-its.co.uk

Twitter: @ConceptITS, @AliceHouseHosp and @ExertisUK