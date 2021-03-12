Tyn Can Learning, in response to a change in the way that educational settings use technology, has increased its digital products to include Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Coding.

Established in 2011, Tyn Can Learning is a Tyneside based provider of worldwide, award-winning and new to market digital educational products.

The company was established by Mike Carter, a former teacher and associate university lecturer, with over thirty (30) years of experience in education, to bring innovative digital technology into the classroom.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, part of the company’s core offering was its ICT training and consultancy which it delivered to schools and teaching groups to provide confidence in using digital technology within the classroom.

With the company now in its 10th year, it has reviewed its core mission to provide high quality digital educational products and services and refined its model to providing the educational establishments in the UK with innovative new technology products including Robotics, AI and Coding.

Mike Carter, Managing Director at Tyn Can Learning commented: “The education landscape and priorities in the UK changed significantly in 2020 with the advent of the Covid 19 pandemic and we needed to look at how to best support schools. It is our policy to work within the Department of Education EdTech strategy (2019). This enables us to provide innovative and engaging products which will impact the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) agenda to enhance student learning”

Tyn Can Learning’s high quality digital educational products are available to schools to purchase or hire.

About Tyn Can Learning:

Tyn Can Learning is a national commercial and educational company with a commitment to providing high quality digital educational products. The company has a network of national and international providers of the latest digital products available to schools in the UK.

Enquiries and more information contact:

Mike Carter, 07949293995, mike@tyncan.com

https://www.tyncan.com