InfinityQS, the global provider of manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services, has announced a new partnership with ElevatIQ, the digital transformation consulting firm headquartered in North America. By joining forces, both companies will be able to accelerate the digital transformation initiatives of North America’s manufacturing industry, empowering organizations to quickly achieve operational excellence and overcome many of the challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis.

ElevatIQ is a full-service consultancy with specialisms in business process automation, customer experience and continuous improvement. Its consultants have the technical expertise to guide clients along each stage of the digital transformation journey by providing cost-effective, end-to-end support on the integration and management of the latest critical business systems and services. This approach helps build a seamless digital experience that breaks down data siloes and equips workers with the tools and skills to work smarter and with greater efficiency.

With COVID forcing manufactures to speed up their digital transformation efforts, ElevatIQ has seen a significant increase in demand for agile and affordable SaaS solutions, especially from manufacturers based in the industrial Rust Belt. The company was looking for an SPC vendor that understood the value of Quality Intelligence, which led it to InfinityQS’ native cloud platform Enact® as the ideal solution to help manufacturers maintain business continuity.

Sam Gupta, Principal Consultant at ElevatIQ comments: “Quality is the cornerstone of growth and any decline in quality leads to an unsatisfying customer experience. With the pandemic adding extra pressure on businesses to enhance their competitive edge, we are seeing our clients increasingly seeking out the latest cloud-based Quality Intelligence and SPC solutions to mitigate any risks, improve their performance and increase profitability.”

Sam continues: “Traditional manufacturing would have meant optimizing the production process from the shop floor, but new safety regulations mean fewer staff are available to work on-site. This is resulting in talent shortages and driving an increase in demand for remote, real-time solutions such as Enact®, which allow staff to easily manage quality in real time across the production line from the safety and comfort of their home or office.

Jason Chester, Director of Global Channel Programs, InfinityQS adds: “Our partner program comprises the world’s leading technologists and systems integrators, making ElevatIQ an obvious addition to the global network. The team’s in-depth knowledge of critical business systems will help to ensure Enact® is readily adopted by North American manufacturers looking to progress on their digital transformation journeys in the most efficient and cost-effective way.”

Jason concludes: “Despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic, we look forward to a long and successful partnership with ElevatIQ, supporting the North American manufacturing industry with the tools to work smarter and productively. This will be critical to enhancing competitiveness and overcoming any unexpected challenges on the horizon.”