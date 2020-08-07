North East civil and structural engineers RWO, which has offices in Newcastle and Leeds, has announced the departure of director Martin Heddon.

Martin Heddon was appointed a company director in August 2016, heading up the firm’s expanding structures division, which currently includes chartered structural engineers, senior engineers, a BIM engineer, graduate engineer and trainee technician.

He agreed with RWO founder and managing director Ross Oakley to formally leave the company on 31st July to concentrate on pursuing other opportunities.

The news comes as RWO, which has maintained a resilient performance in the face of economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and currently employs 19 people, continues to build on planned strategic growth, which sees revenues exceed turnover forecast of £1.5m in the past 12 months.

Ross Oakley said: “On behalf of the directors, I would like to thank Martin for his contribution to the company in the past few years and wish him luck in his new endeavours.We are in an excellent position, with a strong team in place, expanding regional and national customer base and a steady stream of enquiries to take us forward over the next 12 months.

“We will continue to invest to support ambitious growth, ensuring that we are well-placed to provide current and future customers with the top-class support and service they will need as things return to some sense of normality and projects continue to ramp-up.”

Martin Heddon said: “It’s been exciting to be part of RWO’s growth but having overseen the development and expansion of the structures team, I’m now ready for a fresh challenge. I would like to wish the company well for the future.”

RWO is currently recruiting for a new director and expects to make an appointment by the end of summer 2020. In the meantime, Ross Oakley will continue to oversee the structures’ operation and lead the team.