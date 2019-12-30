Discount books wholesaler Best Sellers has chosen Middlesbrough’s Cleveland Centre to start a new chapter with a promise “You won’t find another book store like this on Teesside”.

Discount Books has opened in perfect time for the festive season on the Centre Mall of Middlesbrough’s largest shopping centre, close to the Disney Store.

With stock being replenished and changed on a daily basis, general manager Mark Williamson believes sales will “Go through the roof” at a book store that promises discounts of up to 80 per cent.

And after book sales took a nosedive following the introduction of the Kindle, Mark says: “Books are most definitely on the way back.

“Sales took a dip five or six years ago when everyone seemed to go mad for the Kindle, but many of those who went away have come back to books. You can’t beat the real thing.”

And he promised: “You won’t find a book shop like ours anywhere else on the high street. We’re different to anyone else – both in terms of the choice of books and massive discounts we offer. No one can touch us.”

Discount Books’ best sellers are fiction and children’s genres but they sell everything from reference books to travel, transport and sport books, together with what Mark describes as “a fantastic cookery section”.

The 30-year-old business, which also has stores in Whitby, York and as far afield as Weymouth and Landudno, also has new in stock a range of jigsaws and children’s gifts.

And Mark added: “Middlesbrough is the right place for us – and Cleveland Centre is a perfect location, especially at this time of year.

“It will all depend on how sales go over the next few months, beyond Christmas, but we hope to be here for the long-term.”

Cleveland Centre manager Graeme Skillen said: “We’re delighted to welcome Discount Books to our centre, where I’m absolutely certain it will prove hugely popular, especially as the perfect place to find a Christmas gift or two.”