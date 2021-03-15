Although you can get on a bike in almost any weather, as spring gets into its full stride, the number of people wanting to get out and about as restrictions begin to lift is getting larger and larger. Many people have taken the opportunity over the last 12 months to reassess certain parts of their lives and, as a result, spend a bit more time looking after themselves.

While taking the car to the gym to sit on a stationary bike might be fine for some, others will want to enjoy some fresh air and explore their local area in a way they might not have done since they were kids. Even if it just at weekends, there are plenty of benefits to exploring your local area on a road or mountain bike.

Find the right bike for you

First things first, though. You’ll need to ensure you have the correct bike for you, and just as importantly, that it is the right size. Having the incorrect size of a bike can lead to neck and back problems as well as the usual injuries you would associate with using sports equipment incorrectly.

Rather than pick up something cheap from eBay, it could be better for your health to contact a specialist mountain bike retailer, so you know what you are getting. They can often advise you on the best bike to start off with so that you give yourself the best chance of getting the most out of the experience (and not just a lot of new aches and pains).

Discover some breathtaking rides

The North East has so much to offer to those on the saddle of a bike, as you’ll soon find out when you start planning your first weekend rides. There are plenty of people that have done all of the hard work for you, and you’ll find that places like Hamsterley Forest have easy, intermediate, and expert routes all planned out for you.

Of course, part of the reason why you want to get on a bike was to explore, so you don’t have to stick to pre-planned routes. However, you should probably leave the more strenuous journeys until after you have a few miles under your belt.

Weight loss and health benefits

After being stuck inside for a very long time, your waistline may have increased. You are not alone in this as around half of the people in the UK have struggled with their weight in the last 12 months. Riding a mountain or road bike regularly can help get a few pounds off as well as help with your overall health.

The fresh air and exercise with help your cardio-vascular fitness, as well as increase your muscle strength and tone. This will not be just limited to your legs and have benefits for your core strength as well. Finally, not to be underestimated in this are the mental health benefits of exercising out in the open and the freedom that is offered by cycling.