Alpine customers can see and experience Alpine A110 versions virtually before buying

A dedicated Alpine Advisor will personally guide buyers around a car from the comfort of their own home

Any questions can be answered there and then, with a distanced demonstration

The Alpine Online Showroom is a personalised experience with one-to-one video stream

It’s live now and can be accessed globally at www.alpinecars.com/en/alpine-online-showroom

Alpine has introduced an engaging new digital tool to enable buyers to research their potential new car purchase before buying. The Alpine Online Showroom gives customers the ability to see and experience Alpine models from the comfort of their sofa, guided in real time by an Alpine Advisor.

Now retailers have reopened for business, those who would still prefer to stay at home can complete an important part of their Alpine purchase online thanks to the Online Showroom, accessed via the Alpine customer website.

When visiting the website, customers will be invited to view the A110 in the Online Showroom, in a dedicated one-to-one appointment where an Advisor can provide a tour around a car and share detailed information, just like the service buyers would ordinarily get in an Alpine retailer.

To avoid waiting around, if the Online Showroom is already busy, customers can book an appointment to visit later and carry on with their day. If the Advisor is available, they will go live immediately for a personalised tour.

A110 Légende and A110S versions on display

The Alpine Advisors have access to two physical A110 versions – the A110 Légende and A110S – that they can show customers around, meaning any questions that potential buyers have can be answered with the assistance of seeing the physical model. All exterior and interior aspects of the car can be shown, delivering a more engaging experience. The Advisor is on hand to deliver the same high level of service a customer would expect from visiting a physical retailer.

The Alpine Online Showroom is open seven days a week, with operation hours that are convenient to customers from midday to 8:00pm, giving customers the option to browse in the evenings when they might normally be researching their new car. With the Alpine Online Showroom, the car comes to them and they get a personalised tour there and then.

Regis Fricotte, Alpine Commercial Director, said: “With our latest Alpine Online Showroom, we are bringing the same bespoke retail experience our customers are used to when visiting our physical Retail sites to the comfort of their home. Now, more than ever, customers are seeking convenience and excellent service when looking to make a car purchase and the Alpine Online Showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to tailor the car-buying journey to the demands of our customers with virtual viewings.”

The demonstrations take place in a dedicated facility located at Thruxton with limited staff following stringent measures above and beyond official requirements of staying safe with regards to hygiene, personal protection and social distancing.