Mickey Mouse is back in town!

Make a December date with Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero

A magical medley of classic and modern tales including Moana, Tangled & Frozen

Tickets go on pre-sale Friday 23 July and on general sale Friday 30 July

Disney On Ice is back with a magical adventure for the whole family! Audiences will discover what it truly means to be a hero as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends from around the Disney Kingdom come together to take families on a journey through timeless tales when Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero skates into Utilita Arena Newcastle from 9-12 December this year. Featuring more than 50 Disney characters, this production includes something for everyone, from modern tales to timeless classics!

This brand new ice show goes on pre-sale for priority customers at 9 am on Friday 23 July. To ensure best choice of seats, and money-saving ticket offers, sign up as a priority customer at www.prioritycustomer.co.uk . Tickets go on general sale from 9 am on Friday 30 July from www.disneyonice.co.uk .

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy set the stage for a star-studded talent extravaganza in Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero. See how far Moana will go when she embarks on an action-packed voyage with mighty demigod Maui in a quest to save her island, become a wayfinder, and find her own identity.

Unleash the magic with royal sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman, Olaf, as they sing captivating songs like ‘Let it Go’ and ‘In Summer.’ Life is the bubbles when Sebastian strikes up his hot crustacean band and the Daughters of Triton make a splash as they introduce Ariel in an ‘80s pop montage. Get tangled up with a chorus of rowdy inhabitants of The Snuggly Duckling when they get a visit from the spirited Rapunzel and her charming ally, Flynn Rider, on their journey to see the floating lights. Relive a ‘Tale as Old as Time’ when Belle opens her heart to new adventures and the Beast’s enchanted objects take centre stage for a dazzling skating spectacle inviting audiences to ‘Be Our Guest.’

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs. Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience for the whole family to treasure.

“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families with the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment,” said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment. “We were the first live touring family entertainment company to come back at a reduced capacity in the US, with over a million people attending our live events since October 2020. We’ve been learning and leading the way to return to full capacity in a responsible manner for our fans, staff and the industry.”

Ailsa Oliver, General Manager of Utilita Arena Newcastle, added:

“We are absolutely thrilled that Disney On Ice is returning to the Utilita Arena Newcastle this year with this exciting new show. I know our family audiences have really missed their yearly trip to see Disney On Ice; it’s a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, have an amazing experience at the Arena and make fabulous memories filled with fun and laughter. Every year Disney On Ice produces a truly scintillating ice spectacular, where the electricity in the atmosphere is positively tangible. It’s great to see kids in their fancy dress costumes, singing along to the songs and totally engaged with the magic unfolding. Quite often the parents are enjoying watching their kids enjoying the show as much as the show itself! We can’t wait to welcome everyone to this year’s show in December, we’ll certainly be getting into the Christmas spirit by then!”

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero

Utilita Arena, Newcastle upon Tyne

Thursday 9 December to Sunday 12 December 2021

Tickets from £18