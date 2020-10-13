Rubbish removal from your house is a challenging task. Over the months, you have neglected to throw out the rubbish, and now it is threatening to dislodge you from your home.

The four-month-old carton that contained your new 50-inch television, the useless kitchen water heater that burned out last Christmas, a few dozen empty cans of soda and beer – the list is endless.

You have put it off for several months, but now is the time of reckoning. There can be no more delay, and as early as possible, you have to remove all the trash.

Easy Ways to Cut the Clutter

Maybe that is not entirely accurate. There is no easy way to declutter your home. It is plain old elbow grease and lots of sweat.

Fear not because, as you read through this article, you would find the task is possibly not as daunting as you imagined.

1. Chalk out the time needed

Decluttering is time-consuming – no question about it. What to keep and what to toss is a question that takes a lot of time to solve.

Does the old toaster stay or go, the broken lamp, the diary that the dog ate, the four-year-old oversized shirt that you like to wear while working the yard?

Endless questions that have no real solution. But rubbish clearance will take time. At least allow a day per large room. Anymore, and you will not be able to cope with the fatigue. Of course, if you were already a minimalist, your chore would be considerably less burdensome.

2. Deciding what to toss

Is there a rule of thumb about what to toss? Yes, there is. If you have not used something for a certain length of time, then throw it away. If you have never worn a dress in the past three years, it is time to get rid of it. The same goes for nearly anything – from an old vacuum cleaner that needs fixing to the telephoto lens that requires a new motor.

You have opted for fiber optic internet but still have an old DSL modem? Time to dispose of it.

However, everything does not go to a junkyard. Some of them can be sold on eBay or maybe at a garage sale. Gadgets and gizmos can, at times, fetch a fair price. Otherwise, you could find if someone has a use for it and donate it. We are focusing on what must leave your home, not how it ends up.

Of course, this does not apply to books, CDs, and anything similar. Even if you have not re-read a book for several years, you might wish to thumb through it tomorrow.

3. Time to call the garbage guys

Step 2 was the hard part. You have sported it all out and decided what is leaving your life forever. The refuse is neatly stacked in your yard or garage.

You have to find out the volume of what ends up in landfills and call the disposal experts.

Of course, not everything ends up the same way. You have to be careful about disposing of old electronics and computers.

The UK Environment Agency has strict rules about the disposal of electronic items. These practices are summarized in Waste Electric and Electronic Equipment Regulations.

Due to the presence of toxic and hazardous chemicals, the electronic parts might cause a health hazard. These rules mostly apply to Lithium, Nickel, and Cadmium power sources, old CRT screens, fluorescent light tubes.

Your waste disposal service would find a way to recycle them, but for that to happen, you have to play your part and separate them out beforehand.

4. Sale and Donate

Not everything has to go to the bin. Often CRT monitors and old cell phones can be repaired at very little cost and reused for years.

There are several advantages to doing this.

First of all, you actively contribute to making this world a little better place to live in. you might not have any use for a motherboard with a Core2Duo processor from 2011, but the kid in Africa sure could put it to good use.

The other benefit is you help curb consumption when you increase the longevity of a product. Considering that it takes 1800 gallons of water to manufacture a pair of jeans, it is high time everyone did their bit to save the planet.

5. Be Careful of Data Devices

Be especially careful with any item that has a non-volatile memory (memory is not wiped off when the device is powered down) –

Cell Phones (even vintage ones)

Hard Disks

Floppies

USB drives

are the usual culprits to watch out for.

Never sell anything that might contain data. If it is a phone, do a hard reset if you can turn it on. Otherwise, alongside hard disks and floppies, take a hammer and split in half.

Sell them as electronic waste. Under no condition try something fancy you learned from the internet – e.g., microwave an electronic device.

It is safe to sell –

CRT and LCD monitors

Motherboards

RAM sticks

CPU, GPU

Camera and accessories

Protect Your Health

You are, in effect, turning your house upside down. That poses some dangers to you and your family.

When the waste is being moved around, it is unstable. Take care that infants and children are not in the same room. An old television falling from the table can crush an ankle easily.

If possible, take an over the counter antihistamines. There are several formulations available at the local drug store. Ask for one that is non-drowsy. Since you would be dislodging a lot of dust, there is a fair chance of getting a runny nose and teary eyes afterward. If you have asthma, be very careful that you do not trigger an attack.

Take care of your back. You do not want to spend a week in bed with sciatica (pinched nerve in the lower back). As the experts say, lift with your knees and not your back. Do not bend down and lift but kneel, grab and stand up. Even if you need a regular after tenancy cleaning services in London, you can checkout Quick Cleaning Services.

DIY house clearance is quite fun. But if you are unable to cope, reach out to rubbish collectors in London like Quick Wasters. They are experts in all types of garbage disposal at extremely affordable prices.