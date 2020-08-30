Weddings can be super expensive, regardless of whether you are making a huge ordeal or creating a small gathering. Food, the wedding dress, the suit, location, and so much more need to be prepared beforehand. The more you plan a wedding, the more added expenses there will be and they may seem endless. If there are any ways in which you can save up a little money and put it towards the honeymoon or for future purposes, it will probably be much better for you and your spouse. Weddings are memorable and should be fully recorded while not spending a fortune to do so. You can, however, ask someone you know to do it for you and DIY it! Read on below to know what you will need and how to go about a DIY wedding photoshoot.

Create a List of Must-Have Photos

When you watch a romantic comedy about a married couple, there is always the cliché of a black and white wedding photo on display somewhere. As cliché as it may be for onlookers when it is a picture of you and the love of your life, it becomes extremely meaningful. Create a list of poses and angles in which you want the pictures to be taken so that you do not come after the wedding and regret not taking certain photos. With wedding photographers, they have enough experience to know which pictures couples want as well as some that you may have not thought of. So, research wedding photos and see which ones appeal to you. Be sure to keep your location in mind as well as you may see a picture that you want to imitate but will not work out due to location.

A Willing Family Member or Friend

When you are DIYing your wedding photoshoot, look for someone willing to go the extra mile to produce excellent photos. Ask someone who is either good with cameras and photography or someone willing to learn and practice with themselves. Be sure though that the person is not a part of the wedding in some other way so that they do not get distracted from their role as a photographer. Photography experts at parkerphotographic.com/ suggest that photography lessons will help anyone get the right angles and expertise to do a full shoot. You can also enlist more than one person so that they can help each other out or take on different parts of the wedding.

Use Good Software and Equipment

When you are asking around for people to help you DIY your photoshoot, make sure they either have good equipment and software or borrow them from someone else that is willing to lend them. Do your research on which cameras and stands are optimal for the shoot and make sure that it suits your location. Some cameras can be adjusted to be perfect outdoors and some produce better pictures indoors. Depending on where your shoot will be, look for cameras accordingly. If the type of camera is awfully specific for your venue, you can rent the camera as well, but those usually are not as expensive as a photographer so you will still be saving up some money.

Have Backups

Not only should you have backups in place for the person who will be doing the shoot, but you must have a backup for equipment. When a professional photographer takes on a wedding, they come prepared with backups for any issues that may occur. So, you should be prepared to do so as well. A camera and lighting need batteries and as they are mere pieces of tech, anything can happen to them with a little spill of water. Of course, be super careful with them, but be sure to know where to get backups in case of an emergency.

Enlisting the help of a friend or a family member can get a little tricky and you have to expect the unexpected. As they are not getting paid for this, and are not taking it as a job, they may drop out due to any circumstances. On the off chance that something like that does happen, you do not have to stress out about it but enlist a backup or several in case. Make sure with your backups constantly as well as the primary person for the job. Also, be sure to pick someone you are not super close with because your close friends and family will want to be a part of your special day. After all, your wedding day/night should be magical and hopefully go without any hitches.