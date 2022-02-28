Dobbies’ Little Strawberry Seedlings

Free children’s workshop in Ponteland store this March

The UK’s leading garden centre retailer, Dobbies, is hosting a free Little Seedlings workshop on Sunday 6 March in Ponteland, delving into the much-loved garden strawberry.

The workshop will take place at Dobbies’ Ponteland store and is perfect for children aged 4-10. During the Little Seedlings Club, children will take a closer look at one of the most popular fruits in the world, the strawberry, and discover the history surrounding the fruit and its importance to our eco-system.

Children attending the workshop will soon become strawberry experts, learning how to grow this marvellous fruit, how to nurture and look after their plants, and top tips for selecting the best crop. Dobbies will also be introducing children to the different ways they can use their delicious homegrown produce in the food and drink they enjoy at home.

This workshop has sustainability at its core and will highlight the key benefits of using peat-free compost and safer pest control products. Growing your own heavily reduces your carbon footprint, packaging waste, food waste and eliminates the need for harmful chemical fertilisers – a brilliant way to support your body, mind and the planet.

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager said: “We’re looking forward to our March Little Seedlings Club in our Ponteland store. Our horticultural team thoroughly enjoy supporting these keen young gardeners, while introducing them to different ways to help look after our planet. The fun and interactive format of our Little Seedlings Club engages children from all backgrounds to learn while finding their passion for gardening.

“We’d advise those looking to attend to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.”

Advance booking is required to secure your space for this free to attend event at Dobbies’ Ponteland store. For more information on how your little one can take part, visit www.dobbies.com/events