One the big CBD oil selling points is the fact it doesn’t cause an intoxicating high. But is this true, and how can you tell? Before we delve any deeper, let’s briefly look at what CBD is. Cannabidiol is one of over 110 identified cannabinoids in marijuana. It is also abundant in industrial hemp.

THC is the other well-known cannabinoid in marijuana. It does provide an intoxicating high. Up until recently, the Federal Government didn’t differentiate between hemp and cannabis. The 2018 Farm Bill changed all that. It removed hemp from the list of controlled substances, and each state was invited to submit a pilot growing program to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The main stipulation is that hemp must contain a maximum of 0.3% THC. What the Farm Bill did not do is remove CBD from the list of controlled substances. As far as the Fed is concerned, there is no difference between CBD and THC. Those with a basic knowledge of cannabinoids realize that this is a ridiculous stance.

Though both are cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, they impact the body and mind in different ways.

Why Do People Think CBD Oil Causes an Intoxicating High?

You will find both cannabinoids in the marijuana plant, though hemp typically contains an extremely low level of THC. One of the main reasons why people assume CBD oil causes a high is because it is psychoactive. If you perform enough research on CBD, you will doubtless come across sites that say it is ‘non-psychoactive.’ This is false information.

A chemical is classified as psychoactive when it acts mainly on the central nervous system (CNS) and changes brain function. Results can include temporary changes in mood, behavior, or function. CBD doesn’t have the intoxicating effect of cannabis. Therefore, it doesn’t lead to apparent withdrawal effects or cognitive alterations. However, it crosses the blood-brain barrier and directly impacts the CNS with changes in perception and mood likely outcomes.

How CBD Works on Body & Mind

Our endocannabinoid system (ECS) comprises numerous endocannabinoids. These neurotransmitters bind to receptors throughout the CNS and peripheral nervous system. The ECS helps regulate different cognitive and physiological processes in the body, such as pain, mood, and memory.

The marijuana plant contains at least 113 identified cannabinoids that bind with ECS receptors. The main ones are the CB1 and CB2 receptors, and the former are mainly located in the CNS and brain. They help regulate appetite, coordination, mood, and other functions. The CB2 receptors are primarily in the body and the immune system. They mainly impact pain and inflammation.

TCH intoxicates because it mimics anandamide, also known as the bliss molecule. It is a naturally occurring endocannabinoid that binds to CB1 receptors in the brain associated with a mood boost. THC binds to the molecule’s CB1 receptor more tightly than anandamide. This is a reason why you get such a feeling of euphoria when high.

In contrast, CBD’s effect on CB receptors is milder. It only binds loosely with the CB1 receptor, and could actually block it. CBD acts like a modulator that increases or reduces the receptor’s capacity for transmitting signals. Modulating brain activity in this fashion could be the reason why CBD oil seemingly reduces seizures. It would also help explain why CBD potentially reduces symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.

Ultimately, CBD is a CB1 agonist and blocks the intoxicating impact caused by the receptors. If you use CBD with THC, you could block the high.

How Does CBD Oil Make You Feel?

It all depends on the individual. For most users, they enjoy a feeling of calm and relaxation. At present, it is difficult to predict how CBD oils will impact one individual when compared to another. It seems likely that factors such as body mass and general health dictate the impact of CBD. Those who have used significant amounts, such as 100mg or more in a day, report feeling entirely at ease.

It can help manage the symptoms of an array of conditions. However, you are unlikely to feel any instant effect. Most people who use CBD oil find that any positive changes are gradual rather than sudden. The pain they had in their back a week ago suddenly seems less severe, for example.

Although CBD’s safety profile appears good, there are a handful of possible side effects. These include dizziness, mild nausea, and diarrhea. These seem to mainly occur if you use an excessive amount.

Although CBD's safety profile appears good, there are a handful of possible side effects. These include dizziness, mild nausea, and diarrhea. These seem to mainly occur if you use an excessive amount.