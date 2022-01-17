Dogs have evolved significantly over time due to domestication and selective breeding with around 340 different breeds currently in the world. While dogs are one of our favourite animals to swoon over on the internet, the emojis to describe them unfortunately still have a way to go. So, what other emojis can we use to describe our best-loved dog breeds?

Interested in finding out, money.co.uk created a fun interactive emoji quiz to challenge our dog breed knowledge and to see whether dogs really are man’s best friend.

Salman Haqqi, pet insurance expert at money.co.uk, provided guidance on choosing the right dog for your household:

“As cute and popular as some dog breeds are, when considering owning your own dog, there are important details to consider.

Choosing the right dog for you and your family comes down to numerous factors, such as their gender, age, size, hair shedding, and temperament.

Ask yourself important questions. What kind of home and garden do you have? Realistically, how many times a day, and for how long, can you walk a dog? Are you willing to hoover up hair every day? Do you own another dog or have children?

Check your budget. Owning a pet is expensive and you want to ensure you can cater for them. Costs include insurance (some breeds, like pugs, carry extra health issues), the price of getting the dog (from a responsible breeder, or by adoption from a rescue shelter), food costs, dog walkers, extra vet costs like regular worming medication, etc.

Do a compatibility test to help select the best breed for your household. Most compatibility tests will ask you about your lifestyle, what dog features you're ok with – such as drooling, how much time you have to exercise your pet, and the size of dog you'd ideally like. These tests are a great place to start your search for the perfect pooch.

Conduct your own research. The most important stage of all is to do your research and never rush a decision. A dog is for life."

