Deciding on the questions you are going to ask the 菲傭 might be difficult, and thus, the following are sample questions for domestic helper interview that could inspire you. You can ask scenario questions to find out how quick the domestic maid is getting suitable solutions.

Skills

What are your qualifications? Have you attended any training in particular either in your country or abroad?

Are you good when it comes to cooking? What food type can you cook? (vegetarian, Chinese, western). Are you in a position to follow clearly recipes from a cookbook? If that is the case, is there a specific cookbook that you have used?

Experience

How can you describe your typical working day at the moment? What schedule do you have with your current employer? What responsibilities are you tasked with? What are your likes and dislikes about your responsibilities? Do you think what you are currently doing is hard or easy?

How many employers have you worked for in the past, including your current one and for how long did you work with each? Do you have any contact information or recommendation letters? Where did they live?

What are you currently paid? What do you expect your next salary to be? If it is above the minimum salary ask; what makes you feel that you deserve that much pay?

What was the age of the children that you took care of with your other employment? Are you a fun of working with children? Are you capable of handling a small baby? Do you understand first aid? In the case of the child, you are taking care of bangs their head and then felt sleepy or sick, what would be your reaction? If my child is the naughty type and talks to you rudely, what will be your reaction?