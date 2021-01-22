As families head into another winter lockdown, new research has revealed the definitive list of the UK’s best board games.

Research from The Access Group has created an index to rank them according to their suitability for larger groups, young families, and tighter budgets.

It is no surprise to see familiar favourites such as Dos Uno and Monopoly top of the pile in a number of categories.

Top of the list

Dos Uno Ticket to Ride (Amsterdam) Monopoly

The most highly rated games on Amazon offer us quite an insight into the variety of games that Brits love. Hit card came Dos Uno leads the table with the railway-themed Ticket to Ride close behind, and of course no board game list is complete without the controversial Monopoly taking a lead spot.

For tighter budgets:

Monopoly Deal Animal Families Dos Uno

Hasbro’s card-based Monopoly Deal game can be played in just 15 minutes, in stark comparison to the mammoth game time involved in its board game namesake. With its retail price of £3.50, it leads the way for affordable fun, with fellow card games Animal Families and Dos Uno also priced at less than a tenner.

For those with time on their hands:

Trivial Pursuit Monopoly Exit – The Game

Quizzing classic Trivial Pursuit and family “favourite” Monopoly top this category thanks to their average play time of 90 minutes (although both games are known to last longer). Exit – The Game, the tabletop escape room, also joins them, taking players roughly 60-90 minutes to play.

For young families:

Animal Families The Family Treasure Hunt Game The Sling Puck Game

Finding a game to suit the little ones can be quite the challenge, but the matching game Animal Families is certainly one to keep them entertained. If you’re looking for something a bit more ‘action-packed’ then The Family Treasure Hunt Game will certainly get the little ones excited whilst combining brain-teasing clues and a sense of adventure.

Perfect for Groups of 6:

Trivial Pursuit Articulate for Kids The Logo Board Game

Want to include the whole household in an activity that doesn’t involve watching tv? These games are perfect for entertaining the whole bubble – from guessing words, to trivia, to famous logos, everyone can test their expert knowledge.

View the full board game index here.

Known for their ability to improve mood, practice memory formation and cognitive skills, and bring together an array of age groups and capabilities, it’s no wonder board games continue to be hugely popular in households across the UK.

Steve Sawyer, managing director of The Access Group’s health and social care division shared the importance of keeping connected with others:

“Social interaction is hugely important and can help combat loneliness and maintain good mental health and wellbeing.

“The last year has been difficult for lots of older people and socialising safely with family over the winter period can have a hugely positive impact on the mental wellbeing and board games are a great way to do this.”

For more information about The Access Group’s research, visit http://www.theaccessgroup.com/