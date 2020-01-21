Mitsubishi Motors in the UK and IAM RoadSmart join forces to produce series of road safety videos

Includes driving in storms, snow and six basic winter tips

Helpful advice on maximising your safety behind the wheel

Mitsubishi Motors in the UK and road safety charity IAM RoadSmart have joined forces to produce a series of videos to give motorists their best winter driving advice in a short, easy-to-digest form.

With temperatures fluctuating and Storm Brendan battering Britain this week, the videos are proving especially relevant with roads up and down the UK being closed due to flying debris. Crashes are also being caused by drivers not reacting fast enough or preparing themselves or their vehicles sufficiently.

The videos cover three important areas of winter driving and can be viewed on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

The YouTube version of the videos can be found here:

Driving in storms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLobmTMBBsw

Driving in snow and ice: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgFqUK8_S2I

Six basic winter tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEAlmghFOcc

Katie Dulake, General Manager – Marketing and Communications, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK said: “No one likes driving in the winter – it’s dark and wet and snow and ice can really cause problems. The Mitsubishi range is designed for tricky driving, but there are simple things everyone can do, whatever car they drive, to keep them safe on the roads this winter. We’re delighted to be able to partner with IAM RoadSmart to give every driver tips on how to be safe this winter.”

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy and Research, said: “The simplest advice is often the best. Drivers and riders need to be aware that a little preparation, planning and increased awareness can be the big difference between a trouble-free journey and a disrupted one.”