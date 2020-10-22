What new trends does the autumn season have in store?

Hard to believe – only a few more weeks and autumn is already in the starting blocks. Now the question arises for you too: what new trends does the autumn season have in store?

The summer trousers and dresses are still hanging in the shops, but the dealers will soon be making space for the new autumn and winter collections. Therefore, you should definitely not miss out on these trends.

Pants and Pantsuits

The classic trouser suit reinterpreted, a nicely cut trouser suit is a real must-have: the specialty is the “Tailoring” cut – instead of wide trouser suits like last season, the trouser suits really look like tailor-made and tailored to the body. A shirt in an oversize look, which you can borrow from your husband, for example, ensures the casual look.

Whether a check, a muted brown or a playful rose – there are no limits in terms of colors and patterns, even in autumn and winter! Also fashionable trousers for women are of course a must: here, materials such as latex are used, which can shine. Otherwise, you can choose colors such as fiery red, black or even green tones for the trousers. In general, the trousers are very, very comfortable in autumn, for example as a “wide leg” version that looks loose, comfortable, but still elegant. Its voluminous cut makes it ideal if you wear a tight top or a tight-fitting blouse with it.

Fringes and Glitter

The real “winners” in autumn and winter fashion include features that you may know from films from the 1920s – fringes in particular can be found on dresses, shirts, and even sometimes on trousers, bags or sweaters. In everyday life, you can combine the fringes or the respective top, wonderfully with leather, denim or knit, without it looking too much.

Another trend is glitter, which you can find on dresses, skirts, tops, etc. This is particularly suitable if you are on the way to a party or a festive occasion. There are also rhinestones, decorative buttons or sequins that give your look that certain something.

Knitwear and Statement and Maxi Length

One of the fashion trends this autumn is of course the cozy knitted sweater, often in oversize, so that it can sometimes even be worn as a dress. But this time a “new” component is added to the knitted sweater, namely with so-called statements: whether striped, with glitter, in bright colors, a bright rainbow – in autumn and winter it is guaranteed not to be boring. For coats, skirts and dresses, the same motto applies again in autumn and winter: maxi, maxi, maxi! The longer the better. A long coat in particular can be wonderfully combined with high heels or, if you are already tall, with cool sneakers or boots.

You Will Come Across These Trend Colors in Autumn and Winter

Almost every season relies on new colors. In autumn and winter you will probably hear the color “Green Sheen” for the first time – this green is somewhere between kiwi and lime and looks wonderful as a blazer with simple jeans, for example. Black is also one of the trend colors – simply because it can be combined so wonderfully and suits almost every woman. Combine black with light colors like white or cream. On the top three of the colors this year is a rich fire red – whether as a coat, dress, skirt or blouse – with this color you declare war on the dreary autumn and winter.