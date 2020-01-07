The new year is set to bring a new start in Whitley Bay for Newcastle Building Society.

The Society has created a new open plan branch at 303 Whitley Road, close to the junction with Park Avenue, as part of an ongoing multi-million pound investment programme across the whole of its branch network.

Work on converting what was previously a branch of Virgin Money which closed in the summer has been ongoing in the months leading up to Christmas – and the new Society branch’s doors are now set to open for the first time at 9am on Monday 13 January.

An official opening event for customers will then follow from 11am on Thursday 31 January.

The new 3,315 sq ft branch will provide Society customers with better access to services, information and advice, as well as improved meeting spaces to discuss all aspects of personal financial planning.

A community area which offers a free space in which local people, groups and good causes can share information about events and activities that are happening in the area also forms part of the design.

Two new jobs are being created as part of the Society’s investment in the new branch, which takes the number of people employed at the branch up to seven.

Its existing Park View branch in the town is remaining open as usual until 1pm on Friday 10 January.

Newcastle Building Society is nearing the completion of an ambitious branch improvement programme which will new or improved facilities created in every part of its existing branch network and new branches opening in a number of locations across the North East and North Yorkshire.

Stuart Miller, customer director of Newcastle Building Society, says: “We’ve created a fantastic new facility in a vibrant, central part of Whitley Bay and we’re looking forward to sharing what’s on offer with the town.

“While many other financial institutions are closing branches across the North East, we are continuing to invest heavily in enhancing and upgrading a modern branch network that sits right at the heart of our operations, and have plans to do even more this year.

“We strongly believe our future lies in helping to underpin the sustainability and success of communities like Whitley Bay through this sort of investment, and it backs up our long-term commitment to being here to stay on the High Street.

“Opening the new branch is a great way for us to start the New Year and we hope as many customers as possible, both old and new, will come by to take a look at it.”