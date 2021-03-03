PICNIC hampers full of delicious homemade treats were delivered to key workers by staff and residents at a Peterlee care home.

Over a hundred sweet and savoury snacks were sent out by those living and working at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, on Manor Way, for Random Act of Kindness Day.

The home’s kitchen staff made 24 mini-quiches, 12 fruit scones with jam, 24 sandwiches, 32 sausage rolls, and 24 corned beef pies, assembled into six hampers by residents Joyce Lewis, 86, and Cynthia Tommon, 79.

The hampers were then dropped off at the William Brown Medical Centre, on Manor Way, East Durham Medical Group, on Thornley Way, Peterlee Community Hospital, O’Neill Drive, and Blackhall Community Health Centre, Hesleden Road, Blackhall.

A hamper was also given to the ambulance team who picked up a discharged resident from the care home to take them home.

Dawn Minto, activities coordinator at Bannatyne Lodge Care Home, helped deliver the hampers.

She said: “It’s nice to know that we’re giving something back to our colleagues in health care that are in a similar position to our carers and nurses.

“We wanted to show our appreciation for all of their support during the pandemic and Random Act of Kindness Day seemed like a good opportunity.”