Go North East, Stagecoach and Arriva are joining forces as part of NEbus, the region’s bus operators’ association, to put on a bus driver recruitment event in Sunderland during the Confederation of Passenger Transport’s (CPT), the industry trade body, Bus and Coach Driver Recruitment Week.

Following the changes in the labour market affecting many sectors across the country as we emerged from the pandemic, there are now approximately 7,000 driver vacancies in the bus and coach industry, so CPT has launched the recruitment week, which runs between 21 and 27 February, to help raise awareness of driving roles and accelerate recruitment.

On Thursday 24 February, between 10am and 2pm, you’ll be able to pop along to Park Lane in Sunderland, where teams from the region’s bus companies will be on hand to have a chat about being a bus driver, and guide you through the application process.

Bus drivers are an integral part of connecting and keeping the UK moving, and play an ever increasing role in improving air quality through providing greener ways to get around. The week provides the opportunity to kickstart conversations about the benefits of being a driver, opportunities for career progression and to challenge myths around the role.

Being a driver also means playing an essential role keeping people connected with friends and family, making sure they can access essential services, and travel to work, education or other training opportunities.

Martijn Gilbert, chair of the North East bus operators association, NEbus, said: “Bus drivers play a vital role in our community, and public transport is playing an increasingly important role in connecting our communities, reducing congestion on our roads, and improving air quality.

“We want to encourage people to consider a job as a bus driver and we invite everyone to attend this event to find out more about the job opportunities available.

“Many people rely on buses to make their day-to-day journeys, as well as for making longer trips. Driving a bus is a job with real purpose and is at the heart of the green agenda too.

“We want people to come along and find out more about our inclusive, ambitious bus companies and see if becoming a bus driver is for them.”