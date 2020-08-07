The Driving the Future webinar, hosted by Highways UK, will feature expert insight discussing the impact of COVID-19 on future mobility

How the global pandemic has shifted transport users’ needs?

What attitudes and values will future generations have to transport?

Why will human factors limit the adoption of new technologies?

Advanced automotive PR agency loop has teamed up with specialist 7th Sense Research UK and leading experts to uncover how road transport might look like in 2050. A special Highways UK hosted webinar, Driving the Future, will discuss the issue with a panel of experts this Friday.

Providing invaluable insight into the technological and cultural advances shaping the future as well as how attitudes and values have shifted in the last three months, the event promises clear messages for business working in the automotive sector as well as related industries.

Based on interviews with 3,000 transport users in the UK throughout June 2020, the new research is the follow-up to a similar study conducted in the same period last year. With the second phase coinciding with the impact of the global pandemic, the results provide invaluable insight to the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on mobility, car ownership and the perception of transport going forward.

Expert panellists for the webinar include:

Fergus McVey is CEO of 7th Sense Research UK which helps clients understand market landscapes and consumer behaviours – with a strong core of automotive and mobility experience.

Dr Felicity Heathcote-Márcz is an Ethnographer and Head of Customer Value Proposition at Atkins.

Jay Richards is founder of ImagenInsights which offers “Brutally Honest Gen-Z Insights”, he is also a Forbes 30under30 entrepreneur.

Nikolas Badminton is a Futurist and Advisor with a passion for deep-diving into the latest technologies, signals of change and societal trends that are shaping our thinking in designing the future.

