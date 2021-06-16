All-new DS 9 combines luxury and comfort in a new saloon design launched into the E-segment

Built on the latest EMP2 V2.3 platform, with a 2.90m wheelbase for improved passenger comfort

DS 9 is the latest model for brand and its ambition to offer a fully electrified range by 2025

A modern design that pays homage to the 1955 original DS saloon

Available with two powertrains from launch, a 225 PureTech petrol automatic or as a E-TENSE plug-in hybrid, capable of up to 33 miles from a single charge

Prices start from £40,615 OTR for DS PERFORMANCE LINE+ models

All -new DS 9 is available to order now with deliveries beginning later this year:

https://store.dsautomobiles.co.uk/configurable/finance/

The all-new DS 9 takes luxury and performance to a new level. Featuring an efficient plug-in hybrid E-TENSE powertrain, the DS 9 saloon comes with the latest in driver assistance and safety systems, as well as an innovative take on interior luxury, wrapped under a sleek and stylish exterior design.

With a look that is both modern and which pays tribute to the legendary 1955 DS, the DS 9 is built on the newest version of the EMP2 platform and comes with a significant 2.90m wheelbase for increased passenger room and comfort. Available with a choice of two powertrains, and in PERFORMANCE LINE + and RIVOLI + trims, prices for the DS 9 start from £40,615 OTR.

A MODERN DESIGN THAT PAYS HOMAGE TO ITS HERITAGE

The DS 9 sits on a new version of the Stellantis Group’s EMP2 platform – EMP2 V2.3, and measures 4.93m long, 1.93m wide and 1.46m tall, with a sleek and elegant profile. Thanks to the new platform, the E-segment DS 9 has a long, 2.90m wheelbase, which results in extended room for passengers inside.

With a raked fastback style roof and a streamlined silhouette, the DS 9 is an evolution of the DS Automobiles design language, with a powerful and expressive front end. The grille features a parametric three-dimensional diamond effect design that is framed by DS WINGS for a truly distinctive look.

The front lighting features DS ACTIVE LED VISION technology with modules that swivel through by 180-degrees, and ‘Pearl’ motif daytime running lights. On the bonnet, there is a distinctive ‘Clous de Paris’ guilloche strip – the first time this DS interior feature can be found on the exterior of the vehicle.

The all-new DS 9 also pays homage to the original 1955 DS. Inspired by the legendary saloon, the C-pillar features cone-shaped indicator lights. The side profile sees a single, taut line running from the headlights to the rear lights, highlighting the car’s sleek profile, while the rear comprises of a simple and pure design with every feature built into one piece.

The chiselled rear lights have the effect of scales, creating a contrast with the rest of the rear design to give a dramatic three-dimensional effect. They are also highlighted by side strips, a tribute to the French coachbuilders of the 1930s, while a third brake light at the rear window extends the visual effect when braking.

AN INTERIOR THAT TAKES PERSONAL COMFORT TO A NEW LEVEL

The all-new DS 9 is available in two trims from launch: PERFORMANCE LINE+ and RIVOLI+

DS PERFORMANCE LINE+

The DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE + features chrome badges on the front doors with the DS PERFORMANCE LINE logo, along with chrome DS WINGS and a boot strip. The Gloss Black grille has the DS PERFORMANCE LINE badge above it, while the 19-inch Black MONACO alloy wheels are enhanced with a Carmin centre cap. All models feature DS ACTIVE LED VISION.

Inside, the seats combine Black Alcantara® with Carmin and Gold stitching. The centre console and dashboard also finished in Alcantara®, immersing the driver in a hushed ambience. The crystal inlays on the switches beneath the central screen emphasise sophistication down to the smallest detail. The multi-function steering wheel is in perforated full-grain leather with the airbag covered in leather, Carmin and Gold stitching. PERFORMANCE LINE+ models also come with Full LED Ambient Interior Lighting for improved interior ambiance.

The DS 9 PERFORMANCE LINE+ features a 12.3-inch Digital Instrument Cluster and a 12-inch HD Touchscreen which sits below the B.R.B. R180 Timepiece and comes standard with 3D Connected Navigation. For the ultimate in smartphone connectivity, all DS 9 models come with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto® and Mirror Link as standard and feature wireless charging for smartphones.

DS RIVOLI+

Inspired by the Tuileries quarter in Paris, the DS 9 RIVOLI + gives buyers a choice between three different interior styles: a Basalt black leather interior, or an OPERA trim interior with two colours of Nappa leather, Rubis red or black which feature watchstrap-like leather.

OPERA’s elegance is brought to life by the Nappa leather on the front and rear seats, centre console, the door panels and the dashboard covered up to the headlining. The premium central rear armrest and the lounge adjustable head restraints complete look.

The quality of the materials stimulates the senses with a full-grain leather steering wheel, while the gear lever and door handles are covered in leather for a supple look and touch. The roof lining is Alcantara® while the pedals are covered in aluminium. The interior leather also features a ‘pearl’ stitching pattern that’s inspired by and used in high fashion.

All Rivoli+ models also come with Polyambient Interior Lighting with customisable lighting on door panels, under the Central Touchscreen and passenger-side dashboard. To further improve the interior ambiance RIVOLI+ models also feature DS’ innovative Air Quality System which is capable of filtering out fine particles as small as 2.5 microns in diameter for a cleaner air inside the cabin.

All-new DS 9 takes acoustic comfort to a new level with a special treatment designed to suppress exterior noise. Laminated acoustic glass combines with a weld-bonded body eliminates vibrations and road noise entering the cabin. The experience is enhanced with an optional 515W FOCAL Electra® sound system, specially developed for DS 9 and benefiting from new stainless-steel tweeter grilles among the fourteen speakers positioned around the cabin for optimum acoustic performance.

The 2.90m wheelbase results in a huge amount of rear passenger space, with the interior of the all-new DS 9 taking comfort and elegance to the next level. Front and rear passengers are able to adjust settings to suit their own preferences. This way, the DS 9 gives new meaning to individual comfort.

The front seats in DS 9 are electrically adjustable and heated as standard. The RIVOLI + trim level includes ventilation and massage function for the front seats, while the optional ‘Lounge Pack’ adds heating, ventilation and massage to rear seats.

EFFICIENT AND EXCITING PERFORMANCE

The DS 9 is available with two engines from launch. A PureTech 225 features a 225hp 1.6-litre petrol engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and is capable of 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds. It also achieves up to 40.4mpg and CO 2 emissions of 159g/km.

Alternatively, customers can opt for the E-TENSE plug-in hybrid. Featuring an 11.9kWh battery connected to a 110hp electric motor, a 1.6-litre PureTech petrol engine, and an eight-speed automatic gearbox, the DS 9 E-TENSE has a total power output of 225hp and 360Nm, of torque. The DS 9 has a fully electric range of 33 miles from a single charge, with the electric motor capable of driving the car in zero emissions mode up to 83mph.

With WLTP-approved CO 2 emissions between 33-35g/km, DS 9 is an ideal solution for fleet drivers, with a BIK rate of just 11%, and a WLTP-approved economy of 177mpg, ensuring running and ownership costs remain low.

Electric mode is always automatically selected on start-up, with drivers able to choose between Hybrid and E-TENSE Sport mode. Hybrid mode seamlessly switches between electric and petrol power, depending on the driving scenario, while E-TENSE Sport gives drivers the maximum combined power from the petrol engine and electric motor. E-TENSE Sport also adjusts the throttle response, gearbox and steering response as well as the active suspension for a more dynamic drive experience.

DS 9 utilises the latest in energy recovery technology. When braking, the kinetic energy from the brakes is used to recharge the battery. This helps improve range by up to 20% when driving in town, while an E-Save function guarantees that there is always some energy left in the battery for zero-emissions driving.

The 7.4Kw on-board charger enables the battery to be fully charged in one hour 45 minutes, with drivers able to use the MyDS smartphone app to confirm their car’s current charge status, charge remaining, as well as control remote charging or precondition the interior.

An additional powertrain, E-TENSE 4×4 360, will be available to order during summer 2021.

SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

To keep drivers, occupants and other road users safe, DS 9 comes with the latest in driver assistance features and safety technologies.

DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION

With DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION, a camera mounted at the top of the windscreen scans the road, while four sensors, and three accelerometers record every movement and transmit them to a computer that can control each wheel independently to improve safety, serenity and improve ride comfort.

DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION

With DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION, a camera mounted at the top of the windscreen scans the road, while four sensors, and three accelerometers record every movement and transmit them to a computer that can control each wheel independently to improve safety, serenity and improve ride comfort.

DS DRIVE ASSIST

With DS DRIVE ASSIST, DS 9 allows the driver to enjoy semi-autonomous driving which lets them cover distances in the greatest comfort with improved levels of safety. The system uses sensors to position the car precisely in its lane depending on where the driver decides by controlling the steering. Operational up to 111mph (depending on the country’s laws) DS DRIVE ASSIST controls speed and direction, under the driver’s supervision, combining comfort and peace of mind. Controlling the speed is done by adaptive cruise control which oversees driving in traffic jams: the car will restart automatically if it’s stopped for less than three seconds. If it’s stopped for longer, simply pressing a button or the accelerator pedal will see DS 9 move off automatically as the traffic in front moves. The onboard DS DRIVE ASSIST camera is capable of recognising broken and continuous lines of traffic. While driving, it’s constantly analysing the picture and working out what’s happening, and is operational from 20mph onwards.

https://youtu.be/FcTTlgX2N3c

DS PARK PILOT

To help with parking, DS PARK PILOT can detect a parking place when driving at speeds of up to 20mph, and will automatically park the vehicle following instructions from the driver, including reverse or parallel parking.

https://youtu.be/w3l95ewO5LY

During long journeys, poor visibility or lack of attention often equal danger. To make driving safer DS SAFETY brings together six major functions: DS NIGHT VISION, DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING, DS ACTIVE LED VISION, blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking and extended traffic sign recognition.

DS NIGHT VISION

Using infrared camera technology, the DS 9 is capable of detecting pedestrians, cyclists and animals up to 100m ahead in low or poor visibility. The driver gets a picture in infrared on their large digital instrument display and sees danger outlined in yellow, then in red depending on its seriousness.

https://youtu.be/F3oHkelbCfk

DS DRIVER ATTENTION MONITORING

Through an infrared camera mounted above the steering column and a camera at the top of the windscreen, this system continually watches the drivers eyes for signs of fatigue (blinking), their face (where they’re looking) and head movements for distraction, as well as the trajectory of the car over lines on the road, particularly if the driver starts to veer. It can detect any loss of attentiveness by an abnormality in one factor – blinking of the eyes or erratic movements that aren’t in a straight line – and will automatically sound an audible alert while a warning will appear on the central screen, day or night.

https://youtu.be/MQsnQhaw2Sc

DS ACTIVE LED VISION

The front lighting with DS ACTIVE LED VISION automatically adapts the light beam’s width and range to suit the driving conditions and speed. The light modules feature several modes, including Parking, Town Beam, Country Beam, Motorway Beam and Adverse Weather. The DS 9 also comes with automatically dipping headlights for an even more serene driving experience.

https://youtu.be/sd_uaBSZFBw

DS 9 Prices

Trim Engine CO 2 g/km Basic MRRP VAT On the Road MRRP BIK Rate PERFORMANCE+ PureTech 225 155 £32,754.17 £6,550.83 £40,615.00 35% E-TENSE 225 33 £37,787.50 £7,557.50 £46,100.00 11% RIVOLI+ PureTech 225 158 £36,170.83 £7,234.17 £44,715.00 35% E-TENSE 225 34 £40,370.83 £8,074.17 £49,200.00 11%

The all-new DS 9 is available to order and deliveries will begin later this year.