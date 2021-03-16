DS Automobiles launches DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE, a limited-edition model

Created in collaboration with the Louvre museum in Paris, the new model embodies the brand’s passion for the ‘art of travel’ and its love of culture

High definition 12-inch touchscreen delivers exclusive access to 182 famous works of art from museum’s collection, including da Vinci’s Mona Lisa portrait

Each artwork is accompanied by a four-minute podcast that reveals its history and significance

The sophisticated and elegant DS 7 CROSSBACK is enhanced by design details inspired by iconic Louvre Pyramid building

Customers will receive exclusive ‘Friends of the Louvre’ pass granting free access to the Louvre museum for a year

DS Automobiles has revealed its new DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE, a limited-edition model created in collaboration with Le Louvre museum in Paris. Featuring unique design enhancements and the ability to access over 180 significant works of art through its 12-inch infotainment screen, this exclusive model embraces the exceptional Parisian heritage that makes both DS Automobiles and Le Louvre so distinguishable.

Since its inception in 2015, DS Automobiles has been a patron of Le Louvre museum, which has been a fixture of French culture since 1793. Housing more than 35,000 works of art, including Leonardo da Vinci’s famous Mona Lisa, the museum shares with DS Automobiles its values of quality, expertise and French luxury savoir-faire that continue to place Paris in the spotlight on the world stage.

This shared love of art and culture is taken to its natural conclusion in the elegant DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE in which DS Automobiles’ ‘art of travel’ becomes ‘art in travel’. Thanks to the unique ‘A Day at the Louvre’ feature, occupants can discover some of Le Louvre museum’s most beautiful and important works of art. Using its high-definition 12-inch central infotainment touchscreen as a canvas, DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE has access to 182 paintings, portraits and sculptures from the museum’s world class collection.

Using either a search engine function or by allowing the system to suggest a new piece each day, DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE introduces owners to important works from every collection and gallery that have been specially selected by teams from both Le Louvre museum and DS Automobiles. Among the inspiring works available are the portrait of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, The Wedding at Cana by Véronèse and The Winged Victory of Samothrace. Each piece is brought to life by an accompanying four-minute podcast that reveals its history and secrets.

The DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE is available in three colours: Ink Blue, Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey. The model’s exterior features exclusive Louvre badging on the bonnet, front wings and tailgate that reflects the iconic shape of the Leoh Ming Pei-designed Louvre Pyramid. The same iconic shape is repeated in the door mirror housings, where the signature Pyramid pattern has been created by DS Automobiles artisans using cutting edge laser etching techniques.

Elegant gloss black trim is used on the DS wings that surround the front grille, window surrounds and roof bars, plus it frames the LED tail lamps. There is also a unique ALEXANDRIA design for the 20-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Inside, DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE reinforces the passion for culture and the art of travel, plus highlights the attention to detail that is at the heart of DS Automobiles’ philosophy. The luxurious interior is enhanced by numerous design details, such as the pyramid shaped stainless steel air vent controllers that were created using cutting edge 3D imaging. The pyramid theme features again on the dashboard and is also embossed in the Nappa leather covering of the lidded centre console storage compartment.

Based on the luxuriously appointed ULTRA PRESTIGE trim, DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE also features the brand’s trademark avant garde technology that delivers dynamic serenity on the move, such as the camera controlled DS ACTIVE SCAN SUSPENSION and the DS CONNECTED PILOT level 2 autonomous driving system.

The DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE is available with a PureTech 225 petrol engine, combined with 8-speed automatic transmission and delivering a turbo charged 225PS, WLTP fuel economy of up to 39.8mpg and CO2 as low as 167g/km.

Jules Tilstone, Managing Director of DS Automobiles UK said: “The incredible opportunity to collaborate with the famous Louvre museum in Paris has resulted in the exceptional and exclusive DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE. DS Automobiles’ relationship with this world renowned museum stretches back more than half a decade, our shared passion for art and culture making this a strong and unique synergy.

“With nearly 200 artworks to explore on its 12-inch infotainment screen and a host of visual upgrades and premium French luxury details, the limited edition DS 7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE is a fitting celebration of the shared avant-garde spirit and rich heritage of these Parisian brands.”

Every customer who purchases a DS7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE will receive a “Friends of the Louvre” card that guarantees unlimited admission for one year to the Louvre museum’s permanent collections and temporary exhibitions, alongside the musée national Eugène-Delacroix.

Priority access to the Louvre museum is also offered through the passage Richelieu, with one free entry for a companion, plus free entry to the Gallery of Time at the Louvre Lens and the Louvre Abu Dhabi and other offers in more than a hundred other museums for a year.

First deliveries of DS7 CROSSBACK LOUVRE will begin in mid-January, with on-the-road prices starting from £46,530.

To find out more about the DS Automobiles range please visit: https://www.dsautomobiles.co.uk