Plans for a new residential development in Barnard Castle have won the backing of Durham County Council’s planning committee.

North East family-owned employer Banks Property had put forward plans for a sustainable development of up to 100 family homes on a 5.5 hectare site to the north of the A67 Darlington Road, around a mile to the north east of the town centre.

The proposals were recommended for approval last week by the Council’s planning officers – and now, the planning committee has resolved to support the project.

The new properties will include a mix of different types, including bungalows and homes suitable for disabled people, while an allocation of 20 per cent affordable housing will be provided within the development.

Alongside the new homes, the Darlington Road development will also include direct access to existing local public transport routes and access within walking distance to both primary and secondary schools.

An electric vehicle charging point will be installed at all homes, and new landscaping work and enhancement of local wildlife habitats will also be undertaken.

Around 60 full-time jobs will be supported on site during its construction period, with a further 90 jobs being indirectly supported through substantial investment in the regional supply chain.

More than 140 letters of support were submitted in support of the scheme, which was also recently backed by the North East’s leading business membership organisation, the North East England Chamber of Commerce.

Duncan Holness, project manager at Banks Property, says: “Having had a recommendation for approval for this project from Durham County Council’s planning officers, we’re very pleased that the members of the Council’s planning committee have been minded to give it their support.

“This is a carefully-designed, high-quality proposal situated in the most appropriate place in Barnard Castle for new homes and we know there will be a real demand for the types of properties that will be built there.

“Much of the feedback we’ve had on this project focused on the lack of housing supply which has been forcing young people who’ve grown up here to move away when they’ve wanted to stay.

“The increased supply of new family homes that this development will deliver for Barnard Castle will now mean more of them can build their families’ lives locally.

“We’re very grateful to all those who’ve expressed their support for this development and look forward to progressing our plans as quickly as we can.”

For further information on the proposed Darlington Road development and to register your support for, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/DarlingtonRoadBarnardCastle