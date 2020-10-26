The Bannatyne Health Club in Durham has invested £18,000 to upgrade the squash courts at the club.

The Bannatyne squash team finished the 2019/20 season as Premier Division champions of the Durham & Cleveland Squash Rackets Association league.

The health club, on Eden Terrace, has three courts available to its members, all of which are of county standard but have been refurbished further to enhance the game experience for members.

All three courts have been replastered with Armourcoat plaster, which is one of the finest hard wall playing surfaces, and repainted to bring a fresh look to the courts. Two of the squash courts have also had installed new sprung wooden Boen Beach flooring.

Matthew Emery, resort manager for the Bannatyne Health Club in Durham, said: “The newly refurbished squash courts look fantastic and we’re all really pleased with the outcome. They have been finished to the highest standard and using the best products available to us to ensure our members enjoy the best playing experience when using our courts.

“Our squash teams enjoy considerable success, and we welcome teams form across the region to our club and this further investment in the courts ensures that the facilities match the achievements of the players.”