Durham University Business School has announced the appointment of Sally Guyer, Global CEO of World Commerce & Contracting, to its faculty as Professor in Practice in Strategy and Innovation.

Created to bring public distinction and practical insights to the classroom and applied research, Durham’s Professors in Practice initiative recognises the skills, perspectives and experiences of senior business professionals and enables students to directly benefit from them. Such individuals are invited to lead classes and workshops, support education in their individual areas of expertise, and engage with research that addresses real world challenges.

Starting on May 3rd 2021, Sally will join the Business School’s faculty in delivering modern, immersive education programmes that reflect and address the key issues facing industry today, and in fostering greater connection between Durham University and members of World Commerce and Contracting.

Speaking on her appointment and what she hopes to bring to the role, Sally said;

“I am truly excited to accept this appointment as Professor in Practice and to all that this collaboration between Durham University and World Commerce & Contracting will bring. We live in a time of such tremendous change that the connection between industry and academia has never been more important. Academia brings essential rigour and research in support of the fact-based decision making required in the world of practice. Equally students today need to be educated in a way that enables them to effectively apply their learning in our rapidly changing world. I look forward to contributing fully to this wide-ranging role, to supporting the development of a regional innovation and commercial ecosystem, and of course to inspiring the many students of Durham.”

With over 70,000 members and over 20,000 organisations from both the private and public sector, World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) is the world’s leading professional association in commercial management, contracting and negotiations. Its mission is to improve the quality and integrity of trading relationships. In her role as Global CEO, Sally sets the direction for the Association, including its research and advocacy initiatives and extensive portfolio of learning and development programs.

With qualifications in law and an accomplished background in consultancy (supporting the SME sector) and entrepreneurship, Sally has led a prestigious career. During this she has gained extensive practical experience in commercial and contract management, and developed a keen interest in the role and impact of technology on business and government commercial relationships. Her perspectives and expertise are regularly sought for influential industry and governmental events and bodies such as the EU Commission.

The Professor in Practice initiative also provides the opportunity for Durham University’s faculty to directly connect with business practice and public policy, enabling their research to have an actionable, positive impact on society. In this role, Sally will be assisting the Business School in the development of an innovation and commercial ecosystem, and supporting B2B and B2C activity in small and medium sized companies in the North East.

Sally’s other duties will include;

Hosting guest lectures for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes,

Participating in masterclasses – both individually and in collaboration with other Professors in Practice and honorary appointed staff,

Contributing expertise to alumni events

Collaborating with the School and its faculty on cutting edge research projects,

Assisting the Centre for Innovation and Technology Management and the Wilson Institute to work with Durham City in developing the entrepreneurial capabilities of local start-ups focused on technological innovation, and commercial management and contracting,

Tyrone Pitsis, Professor of Strategy and Technology at Durham University Business School has supported Sally’s appointment, highlighting the value her expertise will bring to the School’s teaching, research, and student engagement.

Professor Pitsis said;

“Sally epitomises the idea of the ‘curious practitioner’. She is the leader one of the world’s most successful and prestigious associations, has been a successful entrepreneur and also actively engages with the scholarly world. She represents exactly the sort of person business schools should engage with to ensure they design and offer education and conduct research that can have a real, sustainable and discernible impact on our beneficiaries”.

In her first official duty, Sally will be a panellist at the upcoming Virtual Global Debate, hosted by the Business School in collaboration with the Management Centre Innsbruck (MCI), on Monday 3rd May. Entitled “Entrepreneurship meets Digitalization: Academia & Business jointly shaping the future”, Sally will be joined by industry professionals and Business School faculty for a debate on the subject of value networks and digital technologies.

Those interested in attending the event can sign up via the School’s website.