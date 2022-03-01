dxw, a Leeds-based employee owned agency that designs, builds and runs digital public services has appointed Jonathan Flowers as a non-executive director.

He joins the Executive Board from 1 March 2022 and will provide an influential and independent voice as the agency continues to implement its growth plan. In his role, Flowers will contribute to the development of strategy, drawing on his extensive industry experience.

Jonathan Flowers comments: “I’ve always admired dxw for its resilience and innovative spirit. The agency is at an incredibly exciting stage given its recent transition to employee ownership, and I’m pleased to be joining as its first non-executive director.”

Flowers has held senior executive and non-executive roles in the public, private and voluntary sectors and now acts in an advisory capacity at board level. He brings significant experience of local government, having been a Director in a London Borough and Deputy Chief Executive in a County Council, and Independent Chair of the Improvement Board for Local Councils.

Dave Mann, Managing Director at dxw, said: “As we help the public sector to expand its digital capabilities and services, Jonathan’s experience will be incredibly valuable. Last year dxw made a bold transition to employee ownership, as a way to best protect the agency’s values and culture whilst continuing to grow. The wide range of expertise that Jonathan brings with him will complement the skills of the existing leadership team as we look to future opportunities. He is a welcome addition to dxw’s Executive Board.”

Flowers adds: “With a team of skilled and knowledgeable professionals who are passionate about improving people’s experiences of public and third sector services, dxw is well positioned for growth. I’m excited to see that momentum continue as part of the team.”

Before its transition to employee ownership dxw previously relied on a voluntary advisory board, drawn from across the sector to help inform the development of the company’s business strategy. The dxw Executive Board is now accountable to a newly established Board of Trustees. Which monitors company performance and makes sure it is being run in the best interests of the staff and the users of public services to build better government. The Trustee group is chaired by the company Founder and former owner and includes two elected staff trustee directors.