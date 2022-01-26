A team of budding young footballers has made its biggest signing yet, after agreeing a sponsorship with Vertu Teesside BMW.

The BMW retailer, based at Preston Farm, has kitted out the Eaglescliffe Elementis Under 10s team with home, away and training kit, as well as branded boot bags.

As part of the sponsorship, Vertu Teesside BMW has installed a number of advertising boards around the pitch at the team’s home ground on Urlay Nook Road, situated on the outskirts of Eaglescliffe, to raise its profile with local customers.

Founded in 2001, Eaglescliffe Elementis Junior Football Club have teams competing at all ages, from five to 18, taking its name from the now defunct Elementis Chemical plant that provided the home ground for the club.

Vertu Motors is committed to supporting sport at all levels and is the Official Car Partner of local professional team, Middlesbrough FC. Additionally, it has recently renewed its backing for the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Fans’ Player of the Month awards.

Martin Grimes, New Car Sales Manager at Vertu Teesside BMW, coordinated the sponsorship on behalf of the dealership. He said: “We’re so pleased to be playing our part in encouraging this young community team to enjoy football. Sport offers a great opportunity for young people to learn about teamwork, keep fit and forge friendships which will last a lifetime – and have fun while they do it.

“The whole squad looks the part in their Vertu branded kit and I hope it serves them well for rest of the season.”

Chris Hunter, Manager of Eaglescliffe Elementis Junior Football Club Under 10s said: “We’re really grateful to Martin and the rest of the team at Vertu Teesside BMW for their kind donation and ongoing support. We’re a volunteer-run club, so any help is very much appreciated.

“It can be very expensive for parents to buy kit and boots for their children, especially at this age, when they grow so quickly. Taking that burden away from them is a huge help. The children love the kit and it really helps them to feel united as a real team.”