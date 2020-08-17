With people spending more and more time online, content creation allows for personal contributions to a culture that will soon guide most of our lifestyle choices. Until a few years ago, content creation was considered a “boxable” career; either you wrote articles, or blogs, or made YouTube videos.

However, the modern term of “influencer,” which, according to Wired.com, refers to “someone (or something) with the power to affect the buying habits or quantifiable actions of others by uploading some content” may be best suited to describe what most successful content creators now do — which is a combination of all three traditional creation techniques.

If you wish to become a lifestyle influencer, you must have a keen eye for design, beauty, self-care and wellness trends, and provide the visual content to attest to it. Here are a few steps to help you rebrand yourself into a bankable lifestyle influencer.

Create A Blog

Creating a blog will allow you to post the content you desire, in a setup of your choosing. While social media posts will use algorithm metrics that can be outside of your control to spread your content, your blog will allow you to showcase all your work in the order and format you desire. The key to Lifestyle-based content creation is to engage by appealing visually.

Whatever the theme and “vibe” of your blog, it should match the type of lifestyle you are marketing to your audience base. For a heavy emphasis on Art and Fashion, look for a blog page setup that maximizes the size of images.

Create An Instagram Account

Instagram is an essential tool for all lifestyle influencers because it operates as both a portfolio, inspiration board and self-marketing tool. Your Instagram profile will showcase your interests, inspirations, influences and expertise in the Lifestyle industry.

A memorable, unique username will help strengthen your brand, and frequent posts, with engaging, tagged captions will grow your exposure.

Brainstorm An Influencer Angle Or Persona

Look at the resources readily available to you:

The area and space you live in (and can create content)

The establishments and products you have easy access to in your area

Your expertise pertaining to a specific lifestyle niche

The interests of those you network with

You will need to consider these factors against the market trends you’ve observed since you began blogging/sharing your content online. A successful influencer generally has a knack of telling what, who or where the “next big thing” will be, and pivot their content accordingly.

For instance, if you live in an area with flower fields, giving an emphasis to flower decoration in your content creation would be a comfortable choice. You are likely to already have access to a community of people interested in plant and flower decoration. You will simply need to suss out the trends in your industry, and how to get ahead of them to go viral or establish the reliability of your market insight.

Create A Pictorial Backdrop

As a lifestyle influencer, you will often need to model the products you are using or reviewing. Therefore, the more striking the pictures you can take on the daily, in your natural homely environment, the more of an impression you are likely to make as a homogeneous brand.

As a lifestyle influencer, you will need to “live” the life you advocate for, and you will want your decor to look the part. Colorful living spaces make for vibrant pictures which will jump out from your audience’s screens, and likely earn you more likes and follows.

Review Relevant, Trendy Companies

To offer value to your audience, you will need to provide them with content they can apply to their lives, or which can inform them on a product or service they are interested in. If a new product in your niche of expertise is being released, you’ll want to order and try it yourself, giving your audience an honest review of your user experience.

In the future, this can help you negotiate paid reviewing deals, based on how informative your audience finds your testimonies.

Ask For Your Reviews To Get Shared

Reviews are a huge cash-crop for lifestyle influencers because they allow them to both support their trade by providing them with free samples of the goods and services that are of interest to them, and the income to keep investing in content creation.

Most brands now look to influencers to promote or review their products, based on the popularity of their past content. Therefore, you will want your reviews to gain as much exposure and engagements as possible. Use your social media platforms to encourage shares, and pay to promote the videos you’ve invested the most in.

Study Your Data And Pitch Your Services

Once you’ve garnered solid engagement numbers from your audience base, you can market your services as an influencer. You can begin by posting your business contacts, and occasionally, some information about your rates.

You will want to create a standard pitch in advance, using compelling information about how well your posts have been performing, and how they may consequently have an impact on featured brands’ sales.