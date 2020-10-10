Many companies have been forced to lay off or quarantine their employees due to the spread of COVID-19. As humans with endless and continuous needs, a source of income is vital to live, and even the tiniest of saving matters. Here are some tips on how you can make some extra cash in the comfort of your home:

Sell your used stuff online

Go back to where all the regrettable spending happened: the Internet. But this time, you’re not the one who buys stuff but the one who sells them. Not only will this help you declutter your home and make some extra cash, but you can also help the buyer save. They don’t have to buy brand-new items elsewhere-a win-win deal for both of you.

Craiglist, Facebook Marketplace, and Letgo are somegood venues for you to selland connect with the buyers for your used stuff within the vicinity. Should you want to get more buyers and speed up the sale of your item, eBay and Amazon are the way to go.

Rent out your car

Car leasing is one of the best options for people to earn money without having to pay upfront. But what if you own a car and you want to earn out of it?

Turo and HyreCar are two of the biggest car-sharing companies. They allow you to rent your car out to people, who want to drive on their own, by listing your car on their app and setting your own rules and price. Not only do you get a little extra income off your idle assets, but you also get awrite-off of your taxfor up to 58 cents per mile by means of the IRS deductions.

Venture online tutoring

This has been popular even before the pandemic started, as some companies or platforms do not require you to have a college degree to get accepted. Just go through their training and have experience in a specific field. And now that schools have shut down and teachers are quickly adapting to an online learning environment, there is no better time to try it.

Some online tutoring platforms that currently have high demands for online tutors and pay well are Chegg, Tutor.com, TutorMe, and Skooli. The hourly pay ranges from $9 to $25, which may not be much but a good amount to add up to your budget.

Look for freelance opportunities

Not only schools are being shut down, but some places of work might be temporarily closed, too. If you’re lucky enough not to have been laid off, that leaves you no other option but to work from home. Whichever your case may be, having a specific skill set, whether that be in data entry, proofreading, programming, or administrative work, will be your key to making money through freelancing.

Some freelancing platforms to help you find the right freelance opportunity for you are Upwork, Fiverr, and ProBlogger. There are also Freelancer Facebook Groups and Virtual Assistant Facebook Groups that you can check out.

Answer online surveys

This is probably the easiest way to earn money at home. You basically just need to share your feedback on a product or service, and you get paid for it. But the majority of survey companies require you to sign up and create a profile with your personal information. And then they can assign you a survey that best fits your interests, whether it be sports, food, technology, health, and beauty.

While you are sure to be paid for every survey that you take, it isn’t always in the form of cash. Some survey companies pay through gift cards, rewards, or discounts. Some of the most reputable and best-paying survey websites are Swagbucks, Survey Junkie, and InboxDollars.

Tip: Make sure to check the legitimacy of the website before signing up. Read reviews so that you know it’s not a scam.

Apply for unemployment insurance

While many believe that only those who were laid off are likely to be qualified for unemployment insurance, they’re wrong.If your working hours were reduced and it was not your fault, you would still likely receive financial assistance when you apply. But the requirements vary per state, so does the amount you are to be paid and the duration of your entitlement.

This is a global crisis we’re facing, and more people are expected to be looking for ways to earn money until a permanent fix is discovered. If you haven’t tried any of the suggested, do not wait any longer because now is a perfect time. Some have even tried two to three of the suggested ways, so there is no reason for you not to try at least one.