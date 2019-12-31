Unlike some other public transport, Go North East bus fares will not be increasing at the start of the year. In fact, the region’s largest bus operator will be introducing some new tickets from 2 January to help with any new year blues and encourage more people to give the bus a try.

This will build upon company’s ‘Better Fares’ campaign which simplified ticketing zones earlier in the year, allowing people to travel further from just £5.30 a day and £20 a week (on the Go North East app), as well as the ‘5 to 25’ initiative which extended discounts for young people to everyone aged from 5-years-old up to and including 25-years-old.

The new ticket offerings from Go North East will include a new 24 hour ticket and for the whole of January 2020 some special offers for evening travellers, including groups.



New 24 Hour Ticket – ideal for shift workers, late night travellers and those on nights out

£8.50 on the bus or the Go North East app.

Covering all Go North East zones for 24 hours from the time of purchase on the bus or activation on the Go North East app.

Also valid on Go North East’s N21 Night Bus between Newcastle and Durham and N56 Night Bus between Newcastle and Sunderland.



New Evening Ticket January offers, individually or for groups of up to 4 – ideal for evenings outs

£3.50 individually or £6.50 for up to 4 people giving unlimited travel on all Go North East services after 7pm, except from X9 | X10 and the N21 and N56 Night Buses.

Available to buy on the bus or in advance on the Go North East app.

At the same time, Go North East is deploying a major upgrade of its smartphone app to make it even easier to use and be the ideal accompaniment to break down any perceived barriers to bus use by fully supporting first time users with all the information they need. It will also help existing users with better journey information, including a live bus times tracker with moving buses on a map and access to the best value day, week and month tickets.



New annual tickets will also be available on the app for the price of 11 monthly tickets

One zone – £825

All zones – £1,045

X9 | X10 North or South – £1,045

X9 | X10 Plus – £1,210

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Go North East, said: “With a wide range of services across the region, our buses offer a great way of getting around the North East safely, affordably and sustainably.

“We know travel needs have changed over the years, so we want to make sure sustainable travel is accessible and affordable for everyone, including people who work shifts or evenings, and those that like to enjoy the great nightlife that the region offers.

“These new ticket offerings cater for all of these things and offer exceptional value, additionally complementing our range of existing tickets and supporting the evening and night time economy across our region. As well as making bus fares cheaper, we’re continuing to invest in more low carbon buses with the latest customer features including free Wi-Fi, USB charging points and next stop audio and visual announcements.

“Furthermore, our updated smartphone app takes the stress out of journey planning and ticket purchasing. The live buses on a map feature means you don’t even need to leave your home, office or the café or pub until the bus is just around the corner, so there’s never been a better time to give the bus a go by playing your part in making a meaningful new year’s resolution to help reduce road congestion and improve air quality!”



Summary:

The region’s largest bus operator is calling on the community to get on board it buses and make a new year’s resolution to help reduce congestion and improve air quality.

Further improvements to its discounted ticket range to be launched from 2 January 2020.

Ticket prices continue to be frozen into the new year, including one zone travel for £5.30 a day and £23 a week (discounted to £20 on the Go North East app).

Even cheaper travel in Go Local Saver Zones such as Gateshead for only £4.50 a day and £17 a week.

One of the only UK bus young persons’ discounts available for those up to and including ages 25 (on production of a valid ID) offering all zones unlimited travel for £4.50 a day, £17 a week and £68 a month.

Those aged under 19 can also make a single journey for just £1.20.

New 24 Hour Ticket being introduced priced at £8.50 – ideal for shift workers, late night travellers and those on nights out. Valid on all Go North East buses including Night Buses.

New Evening Ticket January offer priced at £3.50 giving unlimited travel after 7pm, (except from X9 | X10 and the N21 and N56 Night Buses).

New Evening Group Ticket January offer priced at £6.50 for up to 4 people giving after 7pm (except from X9 | X10 and the N21 and N56 Night Buses).

Huge upgrade to the Go North East smartphone app (available on Apple and Android) including better journey information, a live bus times tracker with moving buses on a map and access to the best value day and week tickets.

New annual tickets will also be available on the app for the price of 11 monthly tickets.

More information is available online at gonortheast.co.uk/fares.