easyJet fly to Tirana, Albania and Enfidha, Tunisia from the UK for the first time

12 new UK routes

easyJet, the UK’s leading airline, has announced it will operate 25 new routes this summer including two new destinations from the UK. New services to Enfidia, Tunisia and Tirana in Albania are amongst the collection of new routes which went on sale today.

Across all the new routes, easyJet has put over 370,000 seats on sale. Twelve of the routes are to and from the UK.

From next summer easyJet will fly to Tirana, the capital of Albania from the UK for the first time. The cultural, entertainment and political centre of Albania is an ever-increasingly popular city, having been off limits for much of the 20th century and is now enjoying a rise in prominence. It’s also just 40 minutes away from miles of undiscovered Adriatic coast-line – littered with stunning beaches. easyJet will fly to Tirana three times a week from London Gatwick with the first flight taking off on 1st May 2020.

easyJet has also announced today it will be flying to Tunisia for the first time since 2015 with two flights a week from Gatwick to Enfidha – a beach destination set to offer customers even more choice when it comes to picking summer holiday destinations next year.

Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager, easyJet, said:

“We’re pleased to be continuing to deliver an unrivalled network which, with today’s announcement, sees two new destinations for passengers from the UK and 25 new routes placed on sale across our network. Our new routes are making it easier and more affordable than ever for our customers to travel to a range of summer destinations.

“We expect our new destinations to be especially popular amongst customers – offering something different from typical bucket and spade holidays. We are continuing to deliver a network of destinations which provide our customers with flexibility and choice, underlining our commitment to providing the destinations our customers want.”

Customers can look forward to taking advantage of new routes from across the UK including:

London Gatwick to Tirana, Albania from £84.98 return*

London Gatwick to Enfidha, from £51.94 return*

Liverpool to Antalya, from £60.16 return*

Edinburgh to Gibraltar from £46.98 return*



*Fares per person