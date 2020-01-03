Turkey and Canary Islands see the largest increases

Having recently announced two new summer routes to Enfidha in Tunisia and Tirana, Albania, easyJet, the UK’s leading airline is adding over 400,000 extra seats to summer flights next summer from London with destinations across Turkey and the Canary Islands seeing the largest increases.

The extra seats on sale at www.easyjet.com, are available on Turkish routes including to Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum and Izmir – where an extra 230,000 seats have been added. easyJet is the largest operator from London to Turkey’s beach destinations. Return prices to Antalya are as low as £81.99 and just £55.98 return to Bodrum next summer.

For holidays across the Canaries to Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, an extra 60,000 seats are now available for customers’ summer holidays.

Additional flights have also been added serving summer holiday favourites including, Rhodes, Palma, Catania, Paphos, Marrakech and Larnaca amongst others.

Neil Slaven, UK Country Director, commented:

“Operating from London Gatwick, Luton, Stansted and Southend means we already offer customers flying to and from London an extensive range of destinations conveniently served across the city.

“It is great to be able to add to that in offering them more choice and great value on existing favourite summer holiday destinations.

“The addition of these extra seats on some of the most popular routes is great news for those booking their summer holidays.”