Today, Friday 20 December, is set to be the busiest day for easyJet festive flying with more than 280,000 passengers flying on 1772 flights across the network.

A record 3.8m passengers will fly with the airline between 21st December and 5th January with customers travelling early to avoid the last minute Christmas eve rush.

In the UK alone, 146,000 passengers are set to fly to or from easyJet’s UK airports on Friday toppling the record for the most passengers travelling with the airline on one day during Christmas.

Amsterdam and Geneva top the list of most popular destinations.

Customers are taking the opportunity to explore some last minute Christmas markets or destinations such as Geneva which is extremely popular for those heading to the Alps and hitting the slopes, using the Swiss city as a gateway.

Paris is the third most popular destination with thousands of customers choosing to visit the French capital for Christmas.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager, easyJet, said:

“We are seeing high demand across our entire network of more than 1000 routes on Friday 20 December as more people than ever before are flying either home or on holiday with us this Christmas in what will be our busiest Christmas ever.

“The Christmas period has always been one of our busiest times of year for our customers and this year will be no exception.

“Whether customers are flying to visit friends and family or incorporating skiing into their Christmas breaks by flying via any number of our ski destinations including Geneva, Lyon, Grenoble and Innsbruck, we are doing everything possible to make our customer’s Christmas travel as easy as possible.”