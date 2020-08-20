easyJet has announced it’s running a series of weekly flash sales.
This week the airline is offering 99,000 seats on selected UK routes until Thursday from just £19.99 for travel in September and October.
Fares can be found at easyJet.com
Posted by Dave Stopher | Aug 20, 2020 | Travel & Tourism | 0
