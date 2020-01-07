easyJet’s new car rental service, powered by CarTrawler is now live – offering customers an extensive range of car rental options

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has launched its new car rental service for customers in partnership with global provider of car rental and mobility solutions, CarTrawler.

The new platform is now live at cars.easyJet.com and provides easyJet customers with the best value and choice from across the car rental market. The service, through an innovative online platform, provides a choice of on average 16 car rental suppliers at each destination and covers all easyJet’s 161 airports.

easyJet is also announcing today that it has retained its 16 year relationship with Europcar Mobility Group, through an industry first media and marketing partnership through which easyJet passengers will benefit from exclusive Europcar car rental rates and preferential offers.

Andrew Middleton, Commercial Director at easyJet said:

“We are excited to have launched a new car rental platform for our customers, powered by the world’s leading B2B mobility provider, CarTrawler who provide an unrivalled breadth of choice for easyJet’s customers and share easyJet’s commitment to innovating the digital experience.

“I am also delighted to be extending our relationship with Europcar Mobility Group, Europe’s largest car rental provider, who will offer our customers exclusive rates as our preferred partner.

“Both companies share easyJet’s passion for providing customers with great value and an easy experience. Our innovative approach harnesses each partner’s unique strengths to provide the best option for travellers renting a car in Europe.”

Aileen McCormack, Chief Commercial Officer at CarTrawler said:

“We’re thrilled to have been appointed as easyJet’s car rental provider and it’s fantastic news for the millions of customers who fly with easyJet each year. Smart innovation and a superior customer experience are at the heart of everything we do, so it makes sense for CarTrawler to partner with a sophisticated, forward-thinking airline like easyJet.”

Nick Harwood, Group Sales Director at Europcar Mobility Group said:

“We’re proud to extend our sixteen year partnership with easyJet into 2020 and beyond. Through our partnership, our Europcar brand will offer easyJet passengers exclusive offers through both offline and online sales channels. We look forward to continuing the success of our longstanding relationship with easyJet. In this context, we are also delighted to be working with our close partner, CarTrawler”.